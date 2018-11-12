NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter CEO Says Taking Multiple Steps to Curb Fake News Before 2019 Elections in India

, 12 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter CEO Says Taking Multiple Steps to Curb Fake News Before 2019 Elections in India

Highlights

  • Twitter has been under scrutiny in the US ever since the 2016 elections
  • It is now taking steps to curb fake news before 2019 elections in India
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressed a Town Hall-style meeting at IIT Delhi

Twitter is taking "multi-variable" steps, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, to curb the spread of misleading information on its platform ahead of 2019 General Election in India, co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said on Monday.

Addressing a Town Hall-style meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), Dorsey said fake news is a way too big category.

"The real problem is not misinformation per se as jokes can also be categorised as misinformation. But misinformation that is spread with the intent to mislead people is a real problem," stressed the Twitter CEO who is in India on a week-long maiden visit.

Dorsey, who got a rousing reception at IIT-D with the students wildly cheering the young entrepreneur, likened solving the problem of misleading information to that of addressing a security issue, or building a lock.

"No one can build a perfect lock, but we need to stay ahead of our attackers. AI could probably help," Dorsey told the audience.

Earlier in the day, the Twitter CEO met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed various steps the social network was taking to curb the spread of fake news and boost healthy conversation on its platform.

Dorsey also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama over the weekend. He was also expected to meet Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the wake of the growing criticism over Twitter's role in the spread of misinformation and fake news as India faces Assembly polls in five states in November-December ahead of next year's general elections.

Twitter, along with other social media platforms, including Facebook, came under intense scrutiny of policymakers in the US for their failure to stop the spread of misinformation by Russia-linked accounts on their platforms during the 2016 Presidential election.

The micro-blogging site since then has stepped up its efforts to curb the spread of divisive messages and fake news on its platform.

To further protect the integrity of elections, Twitter recently announced that it would now delete fake accounts engaged in a variety of emergent, malicious behaviour.

As part of the new rules, accounts that deliberately mimic or are intended to replace accounts that were previously suspended for violating rules may be identified as fake accounts, Twitter said recently.

However, according to a Knight Foundation study released in October, more than 80 per cent of the Twitter accounts linked to spread of disinformation during the 2016 US election are still active.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Android Q to Be Available Earlier Than Usual Thanks to GSI, Multi-Resume Feature Detailed
Billion Capture Plus
Twitter CEO Says Taking Multiple Steps to Curb Fake News Before 2019 Elections in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  2. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon
  3. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Coming to Europe on November 16
  4. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  6. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  7. How to Set Up Airtel eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  8. Facebook Launches 'Lasso' Short Form Video App for Android, iOS
  9. Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 Launched
  10. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.