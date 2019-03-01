Technology News

Twitter Building ‘Hide Reply’ Feature to Enable Users to Moderate Conversations

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Building ‘Hide Reply’ Feature to Enable Users to Moderate Conversations

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Highlights

  • The 'Hide Reply' feature is currently under development
  • Users can not permanently hide the replies
  • The upcoming feature will only make replies difficult to spot

To give users more control to monitor unnecessary conversations on their handles, micro-blogging site Twitter is building a "hide reply" feature.

"People who start interesting conversations on Twitter are really important to us, and we want to empower them to make the conversations they start (remain) as healthy as possible by giving them some control," Senior Product Manager Michelle Yasmeen Haq tweeted on Thursday. 

Although the feature would not allow users to permanently hide the replies, it would make them difficult to be spotted, ensuring hate or bad-faith do not ruin the substance of their tweets. 

"With this feature, the person who started a conversation could choose to hide replies to their tweets. The hidden replies would be viewable by others through a menu option...," Haq said. 

"In the coming months, we plan to start testing this publicly," Haq said, adding that she believes it would balance the product experience between the original writer and the audience. 

Twitter over the years has introduced several tools like -- block, mute and report, attempting to maintain the hygiene on the platform. 

However, Haq herself highlighted that block and mute features only change the blocker's experience, and the report feature only works for the content that violates app policies.

The platform is also planning to add the much-awaited "Edit" feature that will allow users to modify their tweets within 5 to 30 seconds of posting, company CEO Jack Dorsey said earlier. 

Twitter is collaborating closely with the poll panel in India to help address issues of bias and manipulation on its platform in real-time, Colin Crowell, Global Vice President of Public Policy of Twitter, said on Tuesday.

Crowell had on Monday deposed before a Parliamentary Committee in New Delhi following a complaint alleging "anti-right wing" bias on Twitter.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Ola Electric Mobility Unit Raises Rs. 400 Crores in First Funding Round
Pricee
Twitter Building ‘Hide Reply’ Feature to Enable Users to Moderate Conversations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  3. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  7. Vivo Y91 Price in India Dropped, Now Priced at Rs. 9,990
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.