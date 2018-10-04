NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Brings Its 'Data Saver' Feature to Android and iOS

, 04 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Brings Its 'Data Saver' Feature to Android and iOS

Highlights

  • It would give users option to decide how they intend to invest their data
  • Videos won't autoplay, lower-quality images would load with this feature
  • Previously, Twitter offered users the ability to manually adjust autoplay

Microblogging site Twitter has rolled out its latest update for Android and iOS users with the "data saver" feature that would give users the option to decide how the amount of data they intend to invest on a specific content.

When this option is enabled, videos would not autoplay and images would initially load in a lower-quality resolution, 9To5Mac reported on Wednesday.

"We're releasing some exciting new changes, including an option in your 'Data usage' settings to use less data while you browse, a simpler way to manage who's in your group messages, improvements to how people interact with polls using 'VoiceOver' and better labels for certain types of ad," the description of the new Twitter update on Apple App Store reads. The Android app is also listed on Google Play, The Verge notes.

'VoiceOver' is a text-to-speech feature in iOS and macOS that allows people with visual impairments to use their Apple devices right.

The "data saver" feature, that has been available on Twitter for Windows and Twitter Lite, has been in testing with some users since earlier this year, but only now is it available to everyone, the report added.

Previously, Twitter offered users the ability to manually adjust autoplay and media quality.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Panasonic Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro With Infrared Face Unlock, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official With 'Festive Season' Offers That Extend to Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro
Billion Capture Plus
Twitter Brings Its 'Data Saver' Feature to Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked, Four Rear Cameras Detailed
  2. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
  3. iPhone XS Max Impresses DxOMark Team, But Ranked Behind Huawei P20 Pro
  4. Motorola One Power Review
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  6. Nokia 7.1 Price, Specifications Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  7. Nokia 7.1 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  8. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  9. Panasonic Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro With IR Face Unlock Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Cut During Amazon Sale Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.