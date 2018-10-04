Twitter Brings Its 'Data Saver' Feature to Android and iOS

Microblogging site Twitter has rolled out its latest update for Android and iOS users with the "data saver" feature that would give users the option to decide how the amount of data they intend to invest on a specific content.

When this option is enabled, videos would not autoplay and images would initially load in a lower-quality resolution, 9To5Mac reported on Wednesday.

"We're releasing some exciting new changes, including an option in your 'Data usage' settings to use less data while you browse, a simpler way to manage who's in your group messages, improvements to how people interact with polls using 'VoiceOver' and better labels for certain types of ad," the description of the new Twitter update on Apple App Store reads. The Android app is also listed on Google Play, The Verge notes.

'VoiceOver' is a text-to-speech feature in iOS and macOS that allows people with visual impairments to use their Apple devices right.

The "data saver" feature, that has been available on Twitter for Windows and Twitter Lite, has been in testing with some users since earlier this year, but only now is it available to everyone, the report added.

Previously, Twitter offered users the ability to manually adjust autoplay and media quality.