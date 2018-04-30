Continuing its aggressive move into news, Twitter has now rolled out a new feature to highlight different takes on news shared by your network on your Home timeline, grouping tweets that are sharing the same news link.

The news grouping feature, which appears at the top of your timeline as a new card, has rolled out to all Twitter users across Android, iOS, and the Web, reported BuzzFeed News citing a Twitter spokesperson.

The introduction of the new feature is in line with Twitter's move to embrace its news identity, and it currently also airs live news broadcasts alongside the Home timeline. While it is highlighting news and tweets from journalists in its Explore tab, Twitter is also experimenting with curated timelines around breaking news events.

Earlier this month, Twitter also stated that it was committed to ensuring that the information people receive on the site is credible and authentic.

This has become especially important in view of the fact that millions of people go to Twitter to learn about news and events unfolding in real-time in the aftermath of a tragedy.

"...Our goal is to provide support to people in times of crisis, and show people what matters most," Del Harvey, Twitter's Vice President for Trust and Safety said in a blog post in the aftermath of the attack at YouTube headquarters.

"Over the past few months, we've refined our tools, improved the speed of our response, and identified areas where we can improve," Harvey added.

These moves, Twitter said, are aimed at preventing people from deliberately manipulating the conversation on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of tragedies like the attack at attack at YouTube headquarters.

Written with inputs from IANS