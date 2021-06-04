Technology News
Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2021 09:39 IST
Twitter Blue Subscription Service Rolls Out in Australia, Canada; Will Let Users Undo Tweets, Customise App

Twitter Blue will cost $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) per month in the US according to app details in App Store

Twitter on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the colour theme of their app.

Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched.

Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

Avid Twitter users, who for years have demanded an "edit" button to fix typos in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds, giving them a window to click an "undo" button and edit tweets before they are posted.

The new feature will also let users organise their saved tweets into bookmark folders, so they can easily find content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new "reader mode" on the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost CAD 3.49 (roughly Rs. 210) or AUD 4.49 (roughly Rs. 250) per month in Canada and Australia respectively.

The service will cost $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) per month in the United States according to app details in Apple's App Store.

The company did not provide details on when Twitter Blue would be available to US users.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

