Technology News
loading

Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report

Twitter had earlier underlined that no actions were taken against accounts of politicians, journalists, and more.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 11 February 2021 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MPSukhram

Sukhram Singh Yadav’s account appears to have been withheld by Twitter

Highlights
  • Twitter was asked by the government to block over 1,000 accounts
  • Sukhram Singh Yadav is a Samajwadi Party member
  • Twitter said that no actions were taken against politicians’ accounts

Twitter has withheld the account of Rajya Sabha member Sukhram Singh Yadav, as first reported by MediaNama. This move follows updates provided by the social media platform on its response to the government's orders to block accounts that allegedly spread misinformation about the farmers' protest against new farm laws. Twitter mentioned in its response that no actions were taken against politicians' accounts. Yadav's account appears to have been withheld only in India, as his Twitter page can reportedly be accessed from other countries.

As noted by MediaNama, when trying to access his profile, users are greeted with the message, “@MPSukhram's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.” Twitter hasn't officially confirmed the reason behind the move as yet.

On Wednesday, Twitter released a blog post where it said that the account-blocking actions from the government were inconsistent with Indian law. Twitter did mention that it took action against hundreds of accounts beginning January 26 and that it suspended over 500 accounts.

However, the social media platform underlined that no actions were taken against accounts related to media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. Twitter said that it believed that by taking actions on such accounts would “violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.”

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Twitter for a clarification on the reason behind the block. We will update this report when we hear back.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blocks, Twitter India, Sukhram Singh Yadav
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Social Media Services Like Facebook, Twitter Need Clear Laws on Free Speech

Related Stories

Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  5. HP Pavilion X360 15, Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  6. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  8. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch Last Week of March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Notebook Shipments Grew 54 Percent in Q4 2020, Chrome OS Registered Highest Growth: Report
  2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Social Media Services Like Facebook, Twitter Need Clear Laws on Free Speech
  3. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  4. Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Laptops Refreshed With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs in India
  5. Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Spotted on TENAA, Redmi K40 Gets Listed on BIS: Report
  8. Twitter Row: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns US Social Media Companies to Abide by Country’s Laws
  9. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  10. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com