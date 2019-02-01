NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Blocks API Access to Top Paid Apps That Promise More Followers

, 01 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Blocks API Access to Top Paid Apps That Promise More Followers

Twitter has revoked the API access to three popular services yesterday

Highlights

  • Twitter has banned three popular services that violated its API terms
  • These paid apps charged users to help them grow their follower count
  • Developers can reapply for a new developer account and submit new apps

Twitter has started cracking down on services that violate its API rules by engaging in a large volume of follow and unfollow requests. The social networking giant is also coming down hard on services that have been using its API to send automated direct messages. These apps generally let users follow a large number of users in the hope that they'll follow them back, and then unfollow those who don't. All these apps charge money from their users.

On Thursday, Twitter had banned ManagerFlitter, Statusbew, and Crowdfire, as spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. These three apps have been charging users to help grow their accounts, violating Twitter's API rules in the process.

According to Twitter's API rules, any sort of aggressive following and unfollowing of Twitter accounts is prohibited. By exploiting Twitter's platform, these services have been ruining the user experience for many other users. As a social platform, Twitter works perfectly well if you follow the right kind of people and it works the same the other way around as well.

ManageFlitter charges users $12 to $49 (roughly Rs. 830 to Rs. 3,400) per month, promising them an easy way to increase their followers. The service starts following a large number of accounts from a user's profile and waits for those users to follow the user back. After a few days, if those users haven't followed back, the service unfollows them in bulk.

Another similar service that has been banned includes Crowdfire. The service offers a bunch of tools for Twitter users and charges users up to $75 (roughly Rs. 5,200) per month. Crowdfire's founder and CEO, Nischal Shetty tweeted his response and claimed Twitter had approved their app back in September 2017. In September 2018 the company's app had received elevated API access. He further added that they received a suspension notice on January 31, 2019, without any prior notice.

In a response to TechCrunch, Twitter said it will still allow these companies to apply for a new developer account and submit a 'compliant app' for approval again. The existing apps will still remain suspended though.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Amazon Asks Partners to Stop Using Amazon Exclusives Branding as New E-Commerce Rules Take Effect
Pricee
Twitter Blocks API Access to Top Paid Apps That Promise More Followers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Realme 2 Pro With Android 9 Pie Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Imminent Update
  5. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  9. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
  10. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.