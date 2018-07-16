NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Bans Russia-Linked Accounts Following US Indictments

 
, 16 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Bans Russia-Linked Accounts Following US Indictments

In response to the US' indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence officers for hacking into the Democrats' emails during the 2016 presidential campaign, Twitter has banned accounts for both Moscow-linked DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0.

They were "connected to a network of accounts" that had already been shut down for violating rules, a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget of the suspensions on Saturday.

At the same time, Twitter was aware that the shutdowns were considered overdue and the indictments just formalised the connections, the company added.

"We're reviewing our policies in light of this and expect to make updates soon," Twitter told The New York Times in a separate statement.

"We recognise that to promote healthy conversation we need to be responsive to ways the platform is being misused and we are committed to that here and everywhere," the company added.

It's not certain what those changes might be.

However, Twitter has faced more than a handful of accusations that it only belatedly recognised the threat of electoral interference on its platform, with bot purges, candidate labels and other anti-manipulation tactics only coming after the 2016 US presidential vote.

This may be an acknowledgement that it needs to be more proactive in dealing with accounts linked to hacking and other criminal activity, especially when politics are involved.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Truecaller Announces Call Recording Feature for Premium Users on Android
Special Offers
Twitter Bans Russia-Linked Accounts Following US Indictments
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Special Offers
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Begins: Discounts on Galaxy Note 8, Honor 7X, Echo Dot & More
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 636 SoC
  4. BSNL Revises Premium FTTH Broadband Plans to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  5. Moto E5 Plus Review
  6. Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  7. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Expected to Launch in India on July 26
  8. Oppo A3s With Display Notch, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Here's Everything We Know About Nokia X5
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018: The Best Tech Deals So Far
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.