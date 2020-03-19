Technology News
loading

Twitter Bans Misleading Coronavirus Information

Twitter's decision follows a similar move by social media competitor Facebook.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2020 10:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Bans Misleading Coronavirus Information
Highlights
  • Twitter barred users from posting misleading claims about coronavirus
  • Its new guidance were published in a blog post
  • Facebook said in January it would take down posts with false claims

Twitter on Wednesday barred users from posting misleading information about the coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments, tightening its normally lax rules around speech.

The decision follows a similar move by social media competitor Facebook, which in January said it would take down posts with false claims or conspiracy theories about the fast-spreading virus.

Both companies said such content would now violate their policies around posts that could cause physical harm, departing from a normally hands-off approach to health content which has allowed anti-vaccination groups to thrive on their platforms.

Twitter's new guidance, published in a blog post, said it would require people to remove content encouraging people to act against recommendations from public health authorities.

Examples it provided of statements now barred from Twitter include "the news about washing your hands is propaganda for soap companies" and "use aromatherapy and essential oils to prevent COVID-19."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Coronavirus
Amazon Faces New Role in Coronavirus Crisis: Lifeline
Tesla California Factory Operating Despite Coronavirus Lockdown Order, Say Witnesses

Related Stories

Twitter Bans Misleading Coronavirus Information
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  6. Why New The Flash, Supergirl Episodes Aren’t on Streaming in India
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  10. Apple Launches New MacBook Air With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla California Factory Operating Despite Coronavirus Lockdown Order, Say Witnesses
  2. Twitter Bans Misleading Coronavirus Information
  3. Microsoft Edge Is Less Private Than Chrome Or Firefox, Shares URLs and Device Identifiers, Researchers Find
  4. Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  5. Facebook and Google in Talks With Washington to Track Infections: Reports
  6. Popcorn Time, the 'Netflix for Pirates', Returns Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  7. Huawei AQM-AL10 Mid-Ranger Could Be the Honor 30 Lite, Updated TENAA Listing Suggests
  8. Redmi K30 Pro White Colour Option Revealed, Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Other Details Confirmed
  9. Mi 10 Series India Launch Teased Yet Again, Different Pricing Model Confirmed
  10. Oppo Offers Refund After Discrepancies in Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Weight Found
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.