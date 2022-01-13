Technology News
loading

Twitter Ban Lifted in Nigeria After Seven Months, Company to Open Office in the Country

Nigeria suspended Twitter’s operation on June 4.

By Associated Press | Updated: 13 January 2022 10:01 IST
Twitter Ban Lifted in Nigeria After Seven Months, Company to Open Office in the Country

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter’s operations will resume in the country

Highlights
  • Twitter's suspension from Nigeria triggered criticisms
  • Twitter agreed to appoint a designated country representative
  • Twitter also agreed to comply with tax obligations

The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter in the West African country, seven months after the country's more than 200 million people were shut out of the social media network.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter's operations will resume in the country on Thursday, according to the director-general of the country's National Information Technology Development Agency. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that was only after Twitter agreed to meet some conditions, including opening an office in Nigeria.

Nigeria suspended Twitter's operation on June 4, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.” The action triggered criticisms as it came shortly after the social media network deleted a post by Buhari in which he threatened to treat separatists “in the language they will understand.”

“Our action is a deliberate attempt to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for our nation without jeopardising the justified interests of the company. Our engagement has been very respectful, cordial, and successful,” Abdullahi said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to registering in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022, Abdullahi said Twitter has also agreed to other conditions including appointing a designated country representative, complying with tax obligations, and acting “with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built.”

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Ban Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari
Realme 9 Spotted on BIS, EEC Certification Websites, Hinting at Upcoming Launch in India

Related Stories

Twitter Ban Lifted in Nigeria After Seven Months, Company to Open Office in the Country
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Price Tipped to Be $100 Higher Than iPhone 13 Pro
  2. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Oppo A16K Debuts in India as Company’s Latest Affordable Smartphone
  7. Moto Tab G70 Set to Debut in India on January 18: All You Need to Know
  8. Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival — Big Bazaar
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Entering 'Period of Cooldown': Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India, Vivo V23 5G Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications
  2. iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1 Released to Fix HomeKit Denial-of-Service Vulnerability
  3. YouTube Lets Its Platform Be 'Weaponised' to Spread Misinformation, Fact Checkers Claim
  4. Elon Musk's Tesla May Face Stricter Regulation on Its Self-Driving Tests in California
  5. Twitter Ban Lifted in Nigeria After Seven Months, Company to Open Office in the Country
  6. Realme 9 Spotted on BIS, EEC Certification Websites, Hinting at Upcoming Launch in India
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Starting Price Reportedly $100 Higher Than iPhone 13 Pro; Hole-Punch Design Tipped
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Redmi K50 Series Launch, Specifications Teased; Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Tipped
  10. Cybercriminals Heavily Exploited Centralised Parts of DeFi, Caused Losses Worth $1.3 Billion in 2021: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com