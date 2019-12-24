Technology News
loading

Twitter Pulls the Plug on Animated PNG Files Amid Safety Concerns: All You Need to Know

According to Twitter, animated PNG files don’t respect the platform’s autoplay settings.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Pulls the Plug on Animated PNG Files Amid Safety Concerns: All You Need to Know

Twitter will work on bringing a similar feature that’s safer and better for the users

Highlights
  • Animated PNG files no longer supported on Twitter
  • APNGs don’t respect the company’s autoplay settings
  • The company wants to create a safe environment for its users

In a recent development regarding the use of animated PNG (APNG) files on Twitter, the social networking giant has announced that APNGs will no longer be supported on its platform. To further elaborate on the matter, APNGs reportedly don't respect the autoplay settings and can be used by trolls to trigger seizures in people who have epilepsy. Additionally, posting animated PNGs in a tweet can cause performance issues for the app.

According to a tweet by Twitter Accessibility, the company wants to create a safe environment for its users. And while APNGs are fun to use, they don't respect the autoplay settings. Moreover, not just APNGs but any sort of imagery which is on a loop can become dangerous for people with sensitivity to motion and flashing imagery, including those with epilepsy.

Apart from this, Twitter also thinks APNGs ignore the platform's safeguards and cause performance issues for the Twitter app on users devices whenever they post multiple animated images to a tweet using animated PNG files.

 

Now before you think that you won't be able to use animated images in your posts on Twitter, well you will be able to, it is just that you will need to use GIFs going forward.

Additionally, a tweet by Twitter Engineering further explains, that using PNGs for animation is difficult. And using them can cause an app to work slowly, it can increase the RAM usage on a device or even cause the app to crash frequently. This can further cause for an unpleasant Twitter experience, and there's little that can be done to avoid it.

So, moving forward APNGs will no longer be supported on Twitter. Additionally, previously uploaded APNG files will not be removed, just in case if you might be wondering. And the team at Twitter will work on bringing a similar feature that's better for you and your experience. With that said, this still doesn't make Twitter a totally safe place for photo-sensitive people since trolls can still use GIFs to try and harm them, but at least the social networking giant has taken a step which is in the right direction.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Animated PNG
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Instagram Influencers Partied at a Saudi Arabian Music Festival — but No One Mentioned Human Rights
Farmers' Kids Win India's Largest Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Hackathon

Related Stories

Twitter Pulls the Plug on Animated PNG Files Amid Safety Concerns: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  2. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  3. Poco F2 to Launch in 2020, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Hints
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  6. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  7. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  8. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
  9. It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa on Christmas Eve
  10. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Set to Launch on January 7, Company Reveals
  2. Farmers' Kids Win India's Largest Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Hackathon
  3. Twitter Pulls the Plug on Animated PNG Files Amid Safety Concerns: All You Need to Know
  4. Instagram Influencers Partied at a Saudi Arabian Music Festival — but No One Mentioned Human Rights
  5. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  6. Honor Plans to Foray Into Indian PC Market With MagicBook Laptop Launch in 2020
  7. Holiday Season: It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa on Christmas Eve
  8. Grand Theft Protest: Hong Kongers and Chinese Gamers Battle Online
  9. Realme C3, Realme 5i Listed on Singapore’s IMDA Certification Site, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. LG V60 ThinQ With 5G and Dual-Screen Functionality Launching at MWC 2020: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.