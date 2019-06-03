Technology News

Twitter Apologises for Suspending Accounts Critical of China Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary

Twitter had earlier said that Chinese authorities had not reported the accounts or asked for their suspension

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Apologises for Suspending Accounts Critical of China Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary

Twitter has apologised for suspending a number of accounts critical of China, days before the politically sensitive 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.

Despite being blocked in China, Twitter and other overseas social media sites have long been used by activists and government critics to address subjects that are censored on domestic forums.

But in this case, Twitter said Saturday that Chinese authorities had not reported the accounts or asked for their suspension.

Instead, the firm said they were caught up in an ongoing effort to clear up accounts "engaging in various forms of platform manipulation, including spam and other inauthentic" behaviour.

Among the blocked accounts were some belonging to dissident writers and an activist who has helped document the disappearance of Uighurs - a Turkic-speaking minority in China's restive Xinjiang region, said Cao Yuexin, founder of human rights site China Change.

US Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the platform had become a "Chinese govt censor".

"Sometimes our routine actions catch false positives or we make errors," Twitter said.

"We apologize. We're working today to ensure we overturn any errors but that we remain vigilant in enforcing our rules for those who violate them."

But activists said Sunday that the social media giant owed users a fuller explanation of what happened.

Discussions of the 1989 pro-democracy protests and its military suppression that led to hundreds of deaths are taboo in China.

China's army of online censors have scrubbed clean Chinese social media, removing articles, memes, hashtags or photos alluding to the crackdown ahead of its 30 anniversary on June 4.

All language versions of Wikipedia - whose pages include details about the Tiananmen crackdown - were blocked from the Chinese internet weeks ago.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Tiananmen Square
Google vs Washington: Why Google Has a Target on Its Back in US
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Apologises for Suspending Accounts Critical of China Ahead of Tiananmen Anniversary
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  2. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  3. BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging
  4. Apple WWDC 2019 Starts Today: Here's How to Watch Keynote Live Stream
  5. Redmi K20 May Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Outside China, Leaked Retail Box Tips
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI Update in India
  7. First Ford v. Ferrari Trailer Brings Christian Bale, Matt Damon Together
  8. HMD Global to Launch Nokia 6.2 on June 6, Tipster Claims
  9. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.