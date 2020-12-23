Technology News
loading

Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers

The new update to API v2 supports Twitter’s newer conversation controls, like the feature that allows users to specify who can reply to their tweets.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 December 2020 15:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers

The new Twitter API brought features such as conversation threading, poll results in tweets

Highlights
  • Twitter had introduced its rebuilt developer API v2 in June
  • The update brings new endpoints, such as conversation and reply controls
  • Twitter says it was working to constantly improve the Twitter API v2

Twitter has added new endpoints to the API v2 bringing more features for the developer community. The first expansion of API v2 involves conversation and reply controls. Developers will be able to support Twitter's newer conversation controls, like the feature that allows users to specifically choose who can reply to their tweets. Other endpoints in the new addition allow developers to track tweets from particular accounts, those mentioning a certain account, or access a list of accounts who follow a particular user. Twitter is also inviting developers to sign up for its Business beta programme.

Twitter introduced its rebuilt API v2 in June this year. The new API brought features such as conversation threading, poll results in tweets, pinned tweets on profiles, spam filtering, and improvements to stream filtering and search query language.

As noted by TechCrunch, the API expansion will add support for conversation settings introduced to Twitter. It gives users the option to allow everyone to reply, limit replies only to those they follow, or just the people mentioned in the tweet. These conversation controls are now partially supported in the new API v2, through a field in the Tweet object called reply_settings. The addition will allow developers to tell if these conversations reply settings have been enabled for a particular Tweet and who can reply. Twitter, however, says that support for these fields still has to be written and will come “in the future”.

User tweet timeline and user mention timelines are another set of endpoints introduced with the update. These endpoints can be used to collect tweets during a certain window of time. The user mention timeline endpoint also supports application-only authentication.

The new endpoints on API v2 come with some limitations — developers can only recover up to 100 tweets per request, the user tweet timeline endpoint is limited to the 3,200 most recent tweets, and the user mention timeline is limited to the 800 most recent tweets.

But Twitter says that these limitations are not permanent. In a blog post about future developments, Twitter says that it plans to offer elevated access to the Twitter API v2 sometime next year. Twitter is also planning to engage developers building businesses. Developers can access the Twitter Developer Blog to find out more about the new API and sign up for the beta programme.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter API
Jasmin Jose Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Designed by Jose Levy Launched in India

Related Stories

Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  3. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 First Look Seems to Have Leaked Online
  5. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  6. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Models Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  8. Realme Watch S Series, Buds Air Pro Master Edition India Launch Today
  9. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Price in India Revealed Ahead of Sale
  10. The Best End of Year PlayStation Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Five Gigabit Ports Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,499
  3. Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers
  4. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Designed by Jose Levy Launched in India
  5. Huawei Nova 8 Specifications Leak on China Telecom Site Ahead of Launch Today
  6. App-Based Platform Workers’ Federation Writes to Labour Ministry, Demands Universal Social Security
  7. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With Circular Dial, SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  8. His Dark Materials Season 3: BBC-HBO Renew YA Fantasy Series for Final Season
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  10. Lawmakers Urge US to Further Tighten Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker SMIC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com