Technology News
loading

Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said abuse endured by black players on social media is the "biggest problem" in football.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 February 2021 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse

Arsenal chief said abuse endured by black players on social media sites is the "biggest problem"

Highlights
  • Arsenal winger Willian was called a "monkey" by two Instagram users
  • Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has suffered racist abuse
  • Abusive messages come from users who hide behind pseudonym

Twitter will not end the practice of allowing people to post from anonymous accounts despite protests from Premier League chiefs over the abuse suffered by several of their star players.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said this week that abuse endured by black players on social media sites is the "biggest problem" in football.

On Friday, Arsenal winger Willian called for change after revealing he was called a "monkey" by two different Instagram users following Arsenal's 1-1 Europa League draw against Benfica.

Willian's Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and Chelsea's Reece James are among the others to have suffered racist abuse on social media.

A number of the abusive messages have come from accounts where an individual hides behind a pseudonym, and it has been repeatedly mentioned within football that social media companies should prevent anonymous users.

Defending its policy, Twitter said: "At Twitter, we are guided by our values, and never more so than when it comes to fundamental issues like identity.

"We believe everyone has the right to share their voice without requiring a government ID to do so.

"Pseudonymity has been a vital tool for speaking out in oppressive regimes, it is no less critical in democratic societies."

The American company did promise to work alongside the UK Government and football authorities, including anti-racism group Kick It Out, to fight the issue.

"We join our partners in condemning racism and we will continue to play our part in tackling this unacceptable behaviour - both online and offline. We want to reiterate - there is no room for racist abuse on Twitter," the statement added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Facebook Has 'Tentatively Friended' Us Again, Says Australia After Site Blocks News

Related Stories

Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  3. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp to Restart Rollout of Contentious Privacy Update in Coming Weeks
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Variants’ Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. WandaVision Episode 7 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  8. French Village Says 'Non' to Elon Musk's Space-Age Starlink
  9. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Starts Blocking Sensitive Medical Data Shared by Apps Over Privacy Concerns
  2. Passport Services Integrated With DigiLocker for Paperless Documentation
  3. Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse
  4. Facebook Has 'Tentatively Friended' Us Again, Says Australia After Site Blocks News
  5. Apple Working on Magnetic Battery Pack Attachment for Wireless Charging on iPhone
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Beams Back Selfie from Moment Before Landing
  7. Google AI Chief Apologises for Timnit Gebru’s Acrimonious Exit in Email to Staff
  8. Google Fires AI Ethics Lead Margaret Mitchell After Timnit Gebru as Dispute Over Research Grows
  9. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  10. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked via AIDA64; Snapdragon 888, 6.55-Inch Display, 65W Fast Charging Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com