Technology News
loading

Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says

The authors analysed the algorithmic amplification effect on tweets made by 3,634 elected politicians from major political parties in seven countries.

By ANI | Updated: 22 December 2021 11:33 IST
Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says

Authors measured the algorithmic amplification of 6.2 million political news articles shared in the US

Highlights
  • Right-leaning US news services were also preferentially amplified
  • Far-left-leaning and far-right-leaning outlets were not amplified
  • The algorithm amplifies the reach of politically right-leaning sources

Microblogging platform Twitter uses an algorithm that amplifies the reach of politically right-leaning sources more than that of politically left-leaning sources, suggested a study. Twitter uses the algorithm to personalise the content its users see on their home timelines.

Cambridge University professor Ferenc Huszar and his colleagues quantified whether Twitter's algorithm amplifies left-leaning or right-leaning content using a randomised control group of nearly two million daily active Twitter users chosen by the platform to receive content in reverse-chronological order without personalisation and a treatment group representing 4 per cent of all other accounts with personalised timelines.

The authors analysed the algorithmic amplification effect on tweets made by 3,634 elected politicians from major political parties in seven countries that are highly represented on Twitter.

The authors also measured the algorithmic amplification of 6.2 million political news articles shared in the United States. The results suggest that in six out of the seven countries, the personalisation algorithm significantly favoured the amplification of tweets from politically right-leaning sources.

Right-leaning US news services were also preferentially amplified. Contrary to popular assumptions, far-left-leaning and far-right-leaning outlets were not significantly amplified, compared with politically moderate outlets.

According to the authors, the results contribute to the evidence-based debate on the role of personalisation algorithms in shaping political content consumption.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022

Related Stories

Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  8. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  9. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Brings 2 New Mobile Plans in India for Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES
  2. Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
  3. Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps
  4. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022
  5. Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group
  6. Blackberry Rides Strong Cybersecurity, IoT Demand to Beat Q3 Revenue Estimates
  7. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Is January 4, Reconfirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Video Renders Show 4 Colour Options, Rear Camera Module, More
  9. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg in Rare Discovery
  10. Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Mock Web3, Criticise Involvement of Venture Capital Firms Like Andreessen Horowitz
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com