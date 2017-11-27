Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Admits Bug Revealed Location of Some Users

 
27 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Twitter Admits Bug Revealed Location of Some Users

Micro-blogging site Twitter has admitted that specific locations included with some of its users' tweets were revealed without their permission last week due to a "bug".

"We've discovered an issue for a small percentage of people who recently had location-sharing on, Tweeted from https://twitter.com, and tapped to add an emoji or GIF. In certain instances, a city-level location was also included in the Tweet," the social media giant posted late on Friday.

Twitter users have reportedly tweeted about the privacy issue last week, directed at accounts associated with Twitter and its founders.

Some users claimed the location added to their tweets was not their actual location but instead a place they had recently visited or searched for on the micro-blogging site.

The company has said it has removed the locations from tweets that were affected by the bug and has also reached out to such accounts users via email (if it's provided to them), according to Inverse.com.

This comes barely two days after Google confirmed the practice of gathering location data through Android smartphones even when the location services were turned off and there was no SIM card in the device.

The search engine giant has now been summoned by regulators in South Korea this week for questioning.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Twitter
Apple's India Manufacturing Ambitions to Be Supported, Waiting for Formal Proposal: Prabhu
YouTube Sees Brands Pull Ads Over Images of Children
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Twitter Admits Bug Revealed Location of Some Users
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  2. Gionee Launches 6 New FullView Phones, Gionee S11 Coming to India Soon
  3. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 15,000 to Gift This Diwali
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaks, Black Friday Deals, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Apple Files Patent for Foldable iPhone
  6. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  7. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  8. Xiaomi India Cuts Prices of Mi Accessories Thanks to GST Implementation
  9. Nokia 8 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out
  10. How to Read a Deleted WhatsApp Message Someone Sent You
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.