Technology News
loading

Trump Says Will Ban TikTok From the US

Trump's announcement followed frantic negotiations on Friday between the White House, ByteDance and potential buyers of TikTok, including Microsoft.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2020 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Trump Says Will Ban TikTok From the US

TikTok said that it is "confident in the long-term success"

Highlights
  • TikTok's valuation expectations by ByteDance is more than $50 billion
  • Trump would sign an executive order against TikTok as soon as Saturday
  • Microsoft has emerged as one of the potential buyers of TikTok

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would sign an executive order as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok in the United States, ratcheting up the pressure on the popular short-video app's Chinese owner to sell it. The move would be the culmination of US national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles. It would represent a major blow for TikTok's owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates thanks to app's commercial success.

Trump's announcement followed frantic negotiations on Friday between the White House, ByteDance and potential buyers of TikTok, including Microsoft. They failed to produce a deal that would result in the Chinese company shedding the app's US operations, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks are expected to continue in the coming days.

While Microsoft already owns professional social media network LinkedIn, it would face fewer regulatory hurdles in acquiring TikTok than its more direct competitors, such as Facebook, one of the sources said.

But ByteDance's valuation expectations for TikTok of more than $50 billion, and its insistence on retaining a minority stake in the app complicated deal talks, another source said.

"Not the deal that you have been hearing about, that they are going to buy and sell... and Microsoft and another one. We are not an M&A (mergers and acquisitions) country,” Trump said.

It was not immediately clear what authority Trump had to ban TikTok, which has up to 80 million active monthly users in the United States. It was also not clear how the ban would be enforced and what legal challenges it would face.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the US Treasury Department, which chairs the government panel that has been reviewing ByteDance's ownership of TikTok, declined to comment.

"While we do not comment on rumours or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," TikTok said in a statement.

As relations between the United States and China deteriorate over trade, Hong Kong's autonomy, cyber security and the spread of the novel coronavirus, TikTok has emerged as a flashpoint in the dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Last week, the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs unanimously passed a bill that would bar US federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices. It will be taken up by the full Senate for a vote. The House of Representatives has already voted for a similar measure.

ByteDance has been considering a range of options for TikTok amid pressure from the United States to relinquish control of the app, which allows users to create short videos with special effects and has become wildly popular with US teenagers.

ByteDance has received a proposal from some of its investors, including Sequoia and General Atlantic, to transfer majority ownership of TikTok to them, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The proposal values TikTok at about $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3.74 lakh crores), but some ByteDance executives believe the app is worth more than that.

ByteDance has also fielded acquisition interest in TikTok from other companies and investment firms, Reuters has reported.

ByteDance acquired Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly in a $1 billion deal in 2017 and relaunched it as TikTok the following year. ByteDance did not seek approval for the acquisition from CFIUS, which reviews deals for potential national security risks. Reuters reported last year that CFIUS had opened an investigation into TikTok.

The United States has been increasingly scrutinising app developers over the personal data they handle, especially if some of it involves US military or intelligence personnel. Ordering the divestment of TikTok would not be the first time the White House has taken action over such concerns.

Earlier this year, Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech sold Grindr, a popular gay dating app it bought in 2016, for $620 million after being ordered by CFIUS to divest.

In 2018, CFIUS forced China's Ant Financial to scrap plans to buy MoneyGram International Inc over concerns about the safety of data that could identify US citizens.

Valuable startup
ByteDance was valued at as much as $140 billion earlier this year when one of its shareholders, Cheetah Mobile, sold a small stake in a private deal, Reuters has reported. The startup's investors include Japan's SoftBank Group.

The bulk of ByteDance's revenue comes from advertising on apps under its Chinese operations including Douyin - a Chinese version of TikTok - and news aggregator app Jinri Toutiao, as well as video-streaming app Xigua and Pipixia, an app for jokes and humorous videos.

Some of the company's other overseas apps include work collaboration tool Lark and music streaming app Resso.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, a former Walt Disney executive, said in a blog post on Wednesday that the company was committed to following US laws, and was allowing experts to observe its moderation policies and examine the code that drives its algorithms.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok ban, TikTok, Donald Trump, ByteDance
Is OnePlus Nord the Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
Facebook Challenges YouTube With Licensed Music Videos in the US

Related Stories

Trump Says Will Ban TikTok From the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. BSNL Starts Charging More for Its Broadband, Landline Services
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Realme 6i Review
  7. Is OnePlus Nord the Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
  8. OnePlus Nord Review
  9. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  10. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Challenges YouTube With Licensed Music Videos in the US
  2. Trump Says Will Ban TikTok From the US
  3. Microsoft Edge Bug Crashed Browsers When Default Search Engine Set to Google, Now Fixed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Noise Colorfit Nav Smartwatch With GPS Launched in India at Rs. 3,999, Sale Starts August 6
  6. Nvidia Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy SoftBank’s Chip Company Arm
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With Exynos 990 Spotted on Geekbench, Scores Lower Than Snapdragon Model: Reports
  8. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  9. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  10. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com