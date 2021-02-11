Technology News
loading

TikTok US Ban: Joe Biden Administration Asks Federal Court to Pause Proceedings

The previous administration, under Donald Trump, claimed TikTok posed a national security threat because of its links to the Chinese government.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 February 2021 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok US Ban: Joe Biden Administration Asks Federal Court to Pause Proceedings

The Trump administration move to ban downloads of TikTok and its presence had been stalled

Highlights
  • Biden White House shelved the plan to require the sale of TikTok
  • The new administration is in the midst of a review of data security
  • TikTok, the wildly popular app, has an estimated 100 million US users

President Joe Biden's administration has asked a US federal court to pause proceedings aimed at banning TikTok to allow for a fresh review of the national security threat from the popular Chinese-owned video app.

The filing in a federal appeals court said the new administration had begun a review and would not for the moment press for a ban of the mobile app as sought by former president Donald Trump.

The filing said the Commerce Department "plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions" sought by the previous administration of Donald Trump, which claimed TikTok posed a national security threat because of its links to the Chinese government.

After the new review, the administration "will then be better positioned to determine whether the national security threat" from TikTok.

"The Department of Commerce remains committed to a robust defense of national security as well as ensuring the viability of our economy and preserving individual rights and data privacy," the filing said.

The Trump administration move to ban downloads of TikTok and its presence on online networks had been stalled amid legal challenges.

In a related development, the Wall Street Journal reported the Biden administration has also put on hold a plan to force the sale of TikTok to American investors.

The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said the Biden White House had indefinitely shelved the plan to require the sale of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, to US tech giant Oracle with Walmart as a partner.

The Journal said the new administration is in the midst of a review of data security and ways to prevent the information TikTok collects on American users from being accessed by the Chinese government, but that there would be no imminent move to force the sale.

The White House did not directly address the report, but spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: "It's not accurate to suggest that there is a new proactive step by the Biden White House."

Psaki added that there is a "rigorous" review of data security of TikTok by an interagency government panel, with no timetable set.

"I will note broadly speaking that we are comprehensively evaluating the risks... to US data including from TikTok and will address them in a decisive and effective fashion," she said. 

TikTok, the wildly popular app with an estimated 100 million US users, has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government, saying it stores user information on servers in the United States and Singapore.

A tentative deal unveiled by the Trump administration would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, TikTok, ByteDance
Twitter Slammed by Government Over Account Blocking Row, Lawmakers Spark Exodus to Rival Koo

Related Stories

TikTok US Ban: Joe Biden Administration Asks Federal Court to Pause Proceedings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  4. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With IPX7 Build Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy M31s Receiving One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  7. Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 11
  8. Micromax 5G Phone Set to Launch 'Very Soon', Teases Co-Founder Rahul Sharma
  9. Acer Swift 3X Review: Power-packed Ultraportable
  10. Apple Replacing MacBook Pro Batteries If They Don’t Charge Past 1 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Fired by Disney Over Offensive Comments on Social Media
  2. Microsoft Approached Pinterest in Recent Months About Potential Deal: Report
  3. Facebook Building Clubhouse-Like Audio Chat Product: Report
  4. TikTok US Ban: Joe Biden Administration Asks Federal Court to Pause Proceedings
  5. Twitter Slammed by Government Over Account Blocking Row, Lawmakers Spark Exodus to Rival Koo
  6. Twitter Exploring Feature to Let Users Receive Payments From Followers, CEO Jack Dorsey Says
  7. Micromax 5G Phone to Launch 'Very Soon', In Note 1 to Receive Android 11 in April: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma
  8. Amazon Workers Begin Voting in Landmark US Union Push
  9. Turkey Unveils 10-Year Space Programme Including 2023 Moon Mission
  10. Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Investment Follows Months of Elon Musk Twitter Talk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com