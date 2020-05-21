Technology News
loading

TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video

TikTok’s average rating is down to 3.5 stars on iOS from 4.5 earlier.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 21 May 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video

TikTok app listings on both Android and iOS are filled with 1-star reviews

Highlights
  • Indian users are showing their dislike for TikTok with 1-star reviews
  • TikTok rating on Google Play Store is down to 1.2 stars
  • It all started with CarryMinati’s TikTok roast

TikTok rating is down to 1.2 stars on Google Play Store after getting hammered by the supporters of YouTuber CarryMinati and the controversy surrounding a video from the platform's popular creator Faizal Siddiqui. Both CarryMinati fans and people miffed with the Siddiqui TikTok video accused of glorifying acid attacks on women are leaving 1-star reviews for TikTok on Android as well as on the Apple App Store. Other 1-star comments also called out TikTok as a Chinese app, and blamed China for COVID-19. The average TikTok rating on Apple App Store is down to 3.5 stars from 4.5 stars earlier.

TikTok's rating on the app stores is likely to slide even further over the coming days as hashtags like #IndiansAgainstTikTok are currently trending. Apple App Store that initially seemed unaffected by 1-star reviews as there are significantly lower number of iPhone users in the country than Android, is finally showing some impact. After days of 1-star ratings, the average rating on iOS went down to 3.5 stars.

Same as the Apple App Store, TikTok's Google Play Store listing is flooded with 1-star reviews. As mentioned, this drop in TikTok rating can be attributed to followers of YouTuber CarryMinati, after the creator released a video titled YouTube vs TikTok - The End, part of an ongoing feud between TikTok creators and YouTubers. In this video, the CarryMinati roasted TikTok creators, especially Amir Siddiqui. CarryMinati's video went viral, hogging over 75 million views before being taken down for violating YouTube's terms of service. The video also helped the YouTuber gain around 8 million new subscribers. More than new subscribers for CarryMinati, this video led hundreds if not thousands of the YouTuber's followers to TikTok's app listings to leave 1-star reviews to show their dislike for the platform and help prove that somehow YouTube was better than TikTok. These followers also shared YouTube vs TikTok memes and other content on social media, rallying even more people to do the same.

While YouTube vs TikTok fever was still in its prime, a video from TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui surfaced on social media and it was accused of glorifying acid attacks on women. The video garnered criticism from all over, including celebrities, politicians, and National Commission for Women, forcing Tiktok to suspend the creator's account and remove the copies of the video from its platform. Siddiqui himself had removed the video after the uproar and apologised for it. This video has further driven people to find way to show their dislike of the short-video app and they are doing the same by voicing their opinions on social media and by rating the app 1-star on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The not-so-great image of China among part of Indian population because of various reasons is another driver behind these 1-star reviews. TikTok parent Bytedance is headquartered in Beijing.

How to download TikTok videos

 

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, CarryMinati, Faizal Siddiqui
Gaurav Shukla Gaurav Shukla is a part of the Gadgets 360 news team and based out of New Delhi. Gaurav is responsible for making sure Gadgets 360 news section is updated with the latest happenings from the world of science and technology. When he is not editing or assigning stories, Gaurav writes about mobile devices, social media, and the Internet at large. With over 11 years of experience in tech journalism, Gaurav has reported on everything from the first Android phone to reach the Indian market to how the ...More
OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament With Pro-Gamers, Indian Cricketers Announced
Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25

Related Stories

TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. While Swiggy and Zomato Face Layoffs, Amazon Starts Food Delivery in India
  2. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi May Launch the Redmi AirDots S in India on May 26
  4. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  7. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  8. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  10. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25
  2. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video
  4. OnePlus Domin8 PUBG Mobile Tournament With Pro-Gamers, Indian Cricketers Announced
  5. Vivo Y30 with 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India in Early June: Report
  6. Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Ranchi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  7. Oldest, Most Distant Disk Galaxy Found 12.3 Billion Light Years Away
  8. Xiaomi to Launch RedmiBook on May 26 Along With Redmi 10X Phone, Redmi TV Series; RedmiBook Specifications Leaked
  9. Amazon Food Delivery Service Launched in India, Rollout Begins in Bengaluru
  10. Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com