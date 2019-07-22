Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India

It may take ByteDance 6-18 months to set up the data centre at a cost of $100 million, IANS has learnt.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 11:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India

Facing pressure from the Indian government to store data within the country borders, Beijing-based ByteDance that owns the popular short video-sharing app TikTok on Sunday said it was planning to set up a data centre in India.

"As a testimony to ByteDance's recognition of India's efforts to frame a new data protection legislation, we taking a significant step towards establishing a data centre in India," said the startup, which also owns the social media platform Helo.

"We are now in the process of examining options for safe, secure and reliable services for our Indian users within Indian borders," it said.

It may take ByteDance 6-18 months to set up the data centre at a cost of $100 million (roughly Rs. 700 crores), IANS has learnt. The investment will be part of the company's commitment to invest $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,000 crores) in India over three years.

With over 200 million users, India is the biggest market for TikTok, where it has also courted several controversies over the past few month.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought response from operators of TikTok and Helo on a set of questions, which include if it was considering storing data in India, and the measures they were taking to protect users below 18 years from getting exposed to potentially dangerous content.

The social media platforms must reply by Monday or face a ban.

"India is one of our strongest markets and we are happy to be part of the mainframe of Digital India in 15 Indian languages," ByteDance said.

"Since the launch of our platforms in India, we have stored our Indian users' data at industry-leading third-party data centres in the US and Singapore. We believe the time has come to take the next big leap," ByteDance said.

The MeitY sent notice to the operators on July 17 after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) arm Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) sent a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that these social media platforms were being used for anti-national activities.

The Ministry asked what user data in India was being collected by these platforms. It was also asked the rationale behind the minimum age limit (13) to use TikTok in India when "a person below 18 is considered as child in the country".

In a statement shared with IANS, TikTok said it welcomed the "opportunity to collaborate with the government to meet and exceed our obligations".

In April, the Madras High Court had passed an interim order banning TikTok, citing inappropriate and pornographic content. The ban was subsequently lifted.

ByteDance now has a portfolio of applications available in over 150 markets and 75 languages.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, India
Twitter Blocks Accounts of Iranian State Media Outlets
Google Finds Cheap Way Out of Multibillion-Dollar 'Wi-Spy' Suit
Honor Smartphones
TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
  4. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  5. Redmi K20 Review
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  7. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
  8. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Finds Cheap Way Out of Multibillion-Dollar 'Wi-Spy' Suit
  2. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Set Up Data Centre in India
  3. Twitter Blocks Accounts of Iranian State Media Outlets
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Discounts and Offers Listed on Amazon India
  5. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Leaked; Renders Also Surface Based on Initial Leaks
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch Countdown Remains Smooth: ISRO
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  8. Reliance Jio to Focus on Subscriber Numbers Not Tariffs
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: Lift-Off Time, How to Watch Mission Launch Live on Mobile, PC
  10. Marvel’s What If...? Casts Jeffrey Wright, Reveals Extended MCU Voice Cast, to Release in Summer 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.