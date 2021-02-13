Technology News
loading

ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report

TikTok parent ByteDance reduced its 2,000-plus India team last month and said it was unsure of resuming operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2021 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report

TikTok continues to be banned in India

Highlights
  • TikTok was banned in India after India-China border skirmishes
  • PUBG, other Chinese apps were also banned over data privacy concerns
  • TikTok Parent ByteDance says unsure of resuming India operations

TikTok paret China's ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The discussions, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, are private, early and complex, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Glance's parent, mobile advertising technology firm InMobi, also owns short-video app Roposo that has gained in popularity after TikTok was banned by the government in July last year.

SoftBank is a backer of InMobi Pte as well as TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, the report added. Softbank, ByteDance, and InMobi, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, ByteDance reduced its 2,000-plus India team and said in a company memo that it's unsure of resuming operations in India.

The move came after India decided to retain its ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps following responses from the companies on issues such as compliance and privacy. According to the Bloomberg report, the government will insist that user data and technology of TikTok stay within its borders if the talks progress.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Bytedance, Glance, InMobi, Softbank
Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report

Related Stories

ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Joins Hands With MapmyIndia to Take on Google Maps
  2. Alphabet, Qualcomm, Microsoft Object to Nvidia Arm Acquisition: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  7. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  8. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. iPad Air (2020), Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report
  2. Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report
  3. Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Sensor Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at US House Hearing in March: Report
  7. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report
  8. Google Signs $76 Million Deal With French Publishers for News Snippets in Search
  9. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  10. Amazon to Integrate Pantry Within Fresh Store in India, Two-Hour Delivery Offered to Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com