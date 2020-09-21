Technology News
loading

TikTok Global to Launch Public Offering, Parent Firm ByteDance Says

ByteDance said that TikTok Global plans to launch a "small round of pre-IPO financing," after which it would become an 80 percent-owned subsidiary.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 September 2020 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Global to Launch Public Offering, Parent Firm ByteDance Says

ByteDance set out to clarify "rumours" on Monday after details of the deal were announced

Highlights
  • Trump has claimed TikTok is collecting user data for Beijing
  • Oracle has the authority to check the source code of TikTok in the US
  • Bytedance was seeking a valuation of $60 billion for TikTok

TikTok Global plans to hold a public listing, its Chinese parent company ByteDance said Monday, after announcing a deal over the weekend that would avert a shutdown of the popular app in the US.

The agreement, which has been approved by Donald Trump, sees Silicon Valley giant Oracle become the data partner for the video-sharing platform while Walmart becomes a commercial partner, creating a new US company called TikTok Global.

On Monday, ByteDance said in a statement on social media that TikTok Global plans to launch a "small round of pre-IPO financing," after which it would become an 80 percent-owned subsidiary of ByteDance.

The company added that the board of directors of TikTok Global includes ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, along with its current directors and the CEO of Walmart.

"TikTok Global will also launch a listing plan to further enhance its corporate governance structure and transparency," the statement said. It did not say how much it intended to raise or where it plans to list.

Bloomberg News reported that Bytedance was seeking a valuation of $60 billion (roughly Rs. 4,40,010 crores) for TikTok, citing a person familiar with the matter. 

TikTok, which became a global phenomenon with its brand of short, addictive phone videos, has come under fire in recent months as tensions escalate between China and the west.

Trump has claimed TikTok is collecting user data for Beijing, without providing evidence, and in early August gave ByteDance until September 20 to hand over TikTok's US operations to an American company.

ByteDance, under pressure in China not to give in to US demands, set out to clarify "rumours" on Monday after details of the deal were announced. It said the current plan "does not involve the transfer of any algorithms and technologies".

While Oracle has the authority to check the source code of TikTok in the US, ByteDance said displaying the source code is a way for multinationals to allay local data security concerns.

ByteDance added that a "so-called tax payment of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 36,668 crores) to the US Treasury" was a forecast of corporate income tax and other operating taxes TikTok would need to pay for business development.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, IPO, Oracle
TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump
Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TikTok Global to Launch Public Offering, Parent Firm ByteDance Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus 8T India Launch Teased by Amazon, Date Tipped
  3. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Offering Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription
  5. OnePlus 8T Tipped to Launch on October 14
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  7. OnePlus Nord 6GB+64GB Variant to Go on Sale in India on September 21
  8. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  9. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Narzo 20 Series
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WandaVision Trailer Sets Up a Weird New MCU Expansion
  2. TikTok Global to Launch Public Offering, Parent Firm ByteDance Says
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump
  4. OnePlus 8T Launch in India Teased, Amazon Hints at October 14 Release Date
  5. Emmy Winners 2020: Watchmen, Zendaya, Schitt’s Creek Make History
  6. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. WeChat Ban: US Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Order to Remove App From Downloads
  8. Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets Trump Nod to Avoid Shutdown in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com