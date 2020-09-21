Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump

Donald Trump said he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the US.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 September 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump

The current plan for TikTok Global does not involve any transfer of algorithms or technologies

Highlights
  • TikTok confirmed plans for an initial public offering of TikTok Global
  • TikTok Global's BOD will include ByteDance founderb & Walmart's CEO
  • A $5 billion payment to be made to the US Treasury by TikTok Global

China's ByteDance said on Monday that TikTok's global business will become its subsidiary, even as Oracle and Walmart said over the weekend that they and US investors would own the majority of the video app following a deal with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump signed an executive order on August 14 giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok, amid concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app could be passed on to China's Communist Party government. On Saturday, he said he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States.

Accounts of the deal differ. ByteDance said on Monday that it will own 80 percent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app's operations worldwide. Oracle and Walmart, which have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global of 12.5 percent and 7.5 percent respectively, had said on Saturday that majority ownership of TikTok would be in American hands. ByteDance said in its statement on Monday that it was a "rumour" that US investors would be TikTok Global's majority owners. Oracle declined to comment on ByteDance's statement, while Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Some sources close to the deal have sought to reconcile the discrepancy by pointing out that 41 percent of ByteDance is owned by US investors, so by counting this indirect ownership TikTok Global would be majority owned by US parties. One of the sources said the deal with Oracle and Walmart values TikTok Global at more than $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,66,825 crores).

TikTok also confirmed plans for an initial public offering of TikTok Global. The Beijing-based firm said TikTok Global's board of directors will include ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming as well as Walmart's chief executive Doug McMillon and current directors of ByteDance.

The current plan for TikTok Global does not involve any transfer of algorithms or technologies, and Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok US' source code, ByteDance said. This is akin to US companies such as Microsoft sharing their source code with Chinese technology experts, ByteDance added.

ByteDance also said a $5 billion (roughly Rs. 36,676 crores) payment reportedly to be made to the US Treasury by TikTok Global is based on estimated income and other taxes the company will need to pay over the next few years and has nothing to do with the deal reached with Oracle and Walmart. Trump last week had said there would be a $5 billion US education fund as part of the deal.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Oracle, Walmart
WeChat Ban: US Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Order to Remove App From Downloads
Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus 8T India Launch Teased by Amazon, Date Tipped
  3. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Offering Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription
  5. OnePlus 8T Tipped to Launch on October 14
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  7. OnePlus Nord 6GB+64GB Variant to Go on Sale in India on September 21
  8. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  9. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Narzo 20 Series
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WandaVision Trailer Sets Up a Weird New MCU Expansion
  2. TikTok Global to Launch Public Offering, Parent Firm ByteDance Says
  3. TikTok Parent ByteDance Says App Will Be Its Subsidiary Under Deal With Trump
  4. OnePlus 8T Launch in India Teased, Amazon Hints at October 14 Release Date
  5. Emmy Winners 2020: Watchmen, Zendaya, Schitt’s Creek Make History
  6. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. WeChat Ban: US Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Order to Remove App From Downloads
  8. Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets Trump Nod to Avoid Shutdown in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com