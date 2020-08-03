Technology News
loading

TikTok Parent ByteDance Accuses Facebook of 'Plagiarism and Smears'

ByteDance also said it faced “complex and unimaginable difficulties” as it worked to grow into a global brand.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2020 11:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Parent ByteDance Accuses Facebook of 'Plagiarism and Smears'

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement late on Sunday

Highlights
  • ByteDance did not elaborate on the accusation
  • The statement didn't mention pressures that ByteDance currently faces
  • Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to sell TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance has accused Facebook of plagiarism and smears although it did not elaborate on the accusation.

The Chinese firm also said it faced "complex and unimaginable difficulties" as it worked to grow into global company.

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement late on Sunday posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns.

"ByteDance has always been committed to becoming a global company. During this process, we have faced all kinds of complex and unimaginable difficulties, including the tense international political environment, collision and conflict of different cultures and plagiarism and smears from competitor Facebook," it said.

bytedance facebook plagarism ByteDance

Statement from ByteDance, accusing Facebook of plagarism
Photo Credit: toutiao.com

 

TikTok has attracted criticism from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who last year accused the app of censoring political protest. TikTok has denied the claim.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Facebook, Microsoft
Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
Facebook Slams ‘Extreme’ Brazil Court Ruling Blocking 12 Bolsonaro Allies

Related Stories

TikTok Parent ByteDance Accuses Facebook of 'Plagiarism and Smears'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  2. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp May Get 138 New Emojis on Android
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  7. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  8. OnePlus Nord Review
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 147 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 10GB High-Speed Data
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule With NASA Astronauts Returns Safely to Earth
  2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020
  3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Seen in Leaked Promo Video
  4. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch Today, Pixel 4a 5G Tipped to Launch in the Fall
  5. Nokia C3 Geekbench Listing Tips Unisoc Processor, Two RAM Variants; TENAA Listing Shows Battery, Screen Size, More
  6. Amazfit Powerbuds With Built-in Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale From August 6
  7. Facebook Slams ‘Extreme’ Brazil Court Ruling Blocking 12 Bolsonaro Allies
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance Accuses Facebook of 'Plagiarism and Smears'
  9. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  10. US President Donald Trump to Act on Chinese Software Companies Beyond TikTok Parent ByteDance: Mike Pompeo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com