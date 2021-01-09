Technology News
Telegram Takes Jab at WhatsApp and Facebook on Twitter, Fans Join In

Telegram started posting memes on Twitter after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 January 2021 14:14 IST
Telegram Takes Jab at WhatsApp and Facebook on Twitter, Fans Join In

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Telegram Messenger

Telegram poked fun at WhatsApp and Facebook with this classic Spider-Man meme

Highlights
  • Telegram posts memes, making fun of WhatsApp on Twitter
  • Telegram and Signal saw a significant growth in users
  • WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy that caused a backlash

Telegram seems to be enjoying the backlash WhatsApp received after it updated its privacy policy earlier this week. The messaging service posted the classic two Spider-Man pointing at each other meme with Facebook and WhatsApp icons in place of the two superheroes on Twitter. It then continued to take jabs at WhatsApp and Telegram users chimes in as well. Telegram is an instant messaging app that also supports video calling and VoIP service, making it a direct competitor to WhatsApp.

Telegram, through its official account, took to Twitter to share a meme making fun of WhatsApp and Facebook. It replaced the heads of the two Spider-Man in the popular Spider-Man pointing at each other meme with company logos. This came after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier this week which made data sharing with Facebook mandatory. WhatsApp users will be required to either accept the updated privacy policy and terms of service or lose their access to the app from February 8, 2021.

Earlier, WhatsApp users were provided with the option to choose not to have their WhatsApp account information shared with Facebook.

 

 

Telegram posted multiple tweets taking Jabs at WhatsApp and users of the service also shared some of their memes. A Twitter user shared that the only thing stopping them from migrating to Telegram was their rich sticker database, to which Telegram responded “Sorry, any sentence that includes "rich stickers" and doesn't include "Telegram" seems to make no sense…”

 

 

Another Twitter user replied on the Spider-Man meme and said, “Don't forget to include Instagram too.” Telegram then replied, “Instagram Spiderman is trying to give pictures to J. Jonah Jameson.”

Furthermore, the now-world's richest person Elon Musk also took this opportunity to take a jab at Facebook. Musk shared a tweet a couple days ago suggesting that what started with a website to rate women on campus has lead to the siege of The Capitol. Musk also tweeted “Use Signal” that drove a lot of people to the messaging service, to the point where it was causing delays with registering new users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Elon Musk
