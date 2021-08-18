Technology News
Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Twitter to Review Posts That Glorify Violence, Violate Regulations

The Taliban completed their takeover of the country on Sunday by entering Kabul.

By ANI | Updated: 18 August 2021 11:04 IST
Twitter said that they won't allow the glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam

Highlights
  • Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of presidential palace
  • Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha
  • Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to Taliban

Amid the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, social media giant Twitter on Tuesday said that they will continue to enforce their rules on content concerning the war-torn country and review posts that glorifies violence and violate their regulations.

Violence surged in Afghanistan after US and NATO troops began to withdraw in May. On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of the country by entering Kabul and causing the civilian government to collapse.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving. We're also witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter's top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter said that they won't allow the glorification of violence, platform manipulation, and spam.

"We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifically policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam," the spokesperson added.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report.

Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway.

