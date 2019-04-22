Technology News

Sri Lanka Bombings: Government Blocks Social Media After Easter Sunday Attacks

, 22 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sri Lanka Bombings: Government Blocks Social Media After Easter Sunday Attacks

Photo Credit: Reuters / Fayaz Aziz

A sign and roses placed for the victims of Sri Lanka's serial bomb blasts, are displayed outside a church

Highlights

The block has been enforced to curb the spread of false information

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube are blocked: Report

The social media ban would continue until the investigation concludes

Sri Lankan authorities blocked most social media after Easter Sunday attacks killed more than 200 people, with officials saying the temporary move was meant to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions.

The NetBlocks observatory said it detected an intentional blackout of popular services including Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Viber.

The defense ministry said the shutdown would extend until the government concludes its investigation into the bomb blasts that rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites.

NetBlocks cautioned that such post-attack blackouts are often ineffective.

"What we've seen is that when social media is shut down, it creates a vacuum of information that's readily exploited by other parties," said Alp Toker, executive director of the London-based group. "It can add to the sense of fear and can cause panic."

The group said its monitoring of Sri Lankan internet connectivity found no disruptions to the fundamental infrastructure of the internet, meaning the blackout was directed at specific services. Some social media outlets, such as Twitter, appeared unaffected, but the blockage affected popular messaging services.

"That's going to be a problem for people trying to communicate with friends and family," Toker said.

Some internet users are circumventing the social media blocks by using a virtual private network, which masks the location of a computer, Toker said.

It isn't the first time Sri Lanka has blocked social media. The government imposed a weeklong ban in March 2018 because of concerns that WhatsApp and other platforms were being used to fan anti-Muslim violence in the country's central region.

An analysis by Sri Lankan researcher and author Yudhanjaya Wijeratne of thousands of Facebook posts made during last year's ban found that many Sri Lankans simply found ways around it. Wijeratne has recommended narrower and more "technically challenging" approaches to curbing hate speech, such as better detection and strengthening local laws.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has struggled in recent years to combat the use of its platforms to incite violence and spread hate messages and political propaganda in countries including India, Myanmar and the United States.

The company said in a statement Sunday that it has been working to support first responders and law enforcement in Sri Lanka and identify and remove content that violates company standards.

"We are aware of the government's statement regarding the temporary blocking of social media platforms," the company said. "People rely on our services to communicate with their loved ones and we are committed to maintaining our services and helping the community and the country during this tragic time."

Google didn't respond to a request for comment about the disruption to its YouTube service in Sri Lanka. Requests for comment made to messaging services Snap and Viber were not returned Sunday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sri Lanka, Social Media Ban, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Trailer — the Dead Are Already Here, but Nowhere to Be Seen
Redmi Y3 Teaser Shows Off a Design With Waterdrop-Style Notch Ahead of Launch
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Sri Lanka Bombings: Government Blocks Social Media After Easter Sunday Attacks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  2. Redmi Y3 Shown Off in New Teaser Video With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. Tata Sky Introduces New Regional Smart Plans, Starting at Rs. 206
  7. AirPods (2nd Gen) Review
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Airtel Launches MyCircle Women's Safety App With FLO
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold China Launch Delayed Amid Reports of Display Issues
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.