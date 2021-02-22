Technology News
loading

Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers

Disclosure labels on promotional posts must be placed within first two lines, ASCI says.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 22 February 2021 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Plann

ASCI proposals need to be adhered to by all influencers, irrespective of social media platform

Highlights
  • ASCI has offered a set of approved labels
  • Guidelines effective for promotional videos and audio as well
  • ASCI guidelines expected to be finalised by March 31

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the country's self-regulatory voluntary organisation for advertising, has issued a set of draft guidelines that directs that all social media influencers must prominently label content that promotes products and services on digital platforms. The guidelines come at a time when leading brands are gradually leaning more on influencers on social media platforms to advertise their products. The proposals, if finalised, will ensure a strict code of rules each influencer must follow in properly disclosing the nature of their promotional posts to viewers and followers.

The proposed draft guidelines by ASCI are expected to be finalised by March 31 this year, following a round of consultation with digital influencers, industry stakeholders, as well as consumers.

In its guidelines, ASCI directs that all influencers must disclose and label any promotional post, within the first two lines irrespective of the platform. “Advertisements must be obviously distinguishable by the average consumer from editorial and independent user-generated content, to prevent the audience from being confused between the two. Therefore, a disclosure label must be added from the list of approved labels,” the body wrote in its proposal.

ASCI has also issued a set of approved labels that must be added in any promotional post. They include #ad, #collab, #promo, #sponsored, and/ or #partnership. “Only permitted disclosure labels will be considered as adequate as consumers may not be familiar with various creative ways in which advertisers and influencers may wish to convey that the said communication is an advertisement.”

The body also explained why the disclaimer needs to be placed within the first two lines of any post. “The disclosure label used to highlight advertising content needs to be upfront (within the first two lines of any given platform, such that a consumer need not click on see more or have to scroll under the fold), prominent (so people don't miss it), appropriate for the channel (what can you see and when) and suitable for all potential devices (it needs to be visible regardless of the device used, or platform such as website or app etc.). For better understanding of the viewer, the label should either be in English or translated to “the language of the advertisement.”

In case the promotional post is just a picture (such as Instagram Stories or Snapchat), then the label must be superimposed over the image prominently. If the promotional post is in the form of a video without an accompanying text, the label needs to be superimposed over the video itself. “For videos that last 15 seconds or lesser, the disclosure label must stay for a minimum of two seconds. For videos longer than 15 seconds, but less than two minutes, the disclosure label stays for 1/3rd the length of the video. For videos which are two minutes or longer, the disclosure label must stay for the entire duration of the section in which the promoted brand or its features, benefits etc are mentioned.”

In case of live streams, the label of disclosure needs to be placed for five seconds at the end of every minute. For audio posts, the label should be announced at the beginning and at the end.

ASCI strictly asks influencers not to add filters to enhance the effect of the advertised products. “Filters should not be applied to social media advertisements if they exaggerate the effect of the claim that the brand is making – e.g., makes hair shinier, teeth whiter etc.”

The body also asks influencers to conduct due diligence of the performance claims made by the product, like being best in class, twice better, longer lasting, etc. “Evidence of due diligence would include correspondence with the advertiser or brand owner confirming that the specific claim made in the advertisement is capable of scientific substantiation.”

Lastly, ASCI recommends that a contractual agreement must be established between the advertiser and the influencer that “carries clauses pertaining to disclosure, use of filters as well as due diligence.”

The guidelines recommend that all disclosures should be prominently visible across all promotional posts across all devices, be it phones, tablets, or PCs and across all platforms, from Facebook to Twitter. ASCI said, “Blanket disclosures in a profile/ bio/ about section will not be considered adequate because people visiting the site might read individual reviews or watch individual videos without seeing the disclosure on another page.”

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social Media Promotion, Social Media Influencers, ASCI, ASCI Guidelines, Social Media Guidelines, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple Phones
LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  2. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Smartphones
  4. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphone and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  5. Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Will Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Redmi K40 Series Back Panel Teased With a Unique Pattern Design
  8. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo S9e Smartphone Price, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple Phones
  4. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Launched in India
  5. Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  7. Redmi K40 Series Specifications Revealed, Teaser Shows Off Back Panel With Unique Pattern
  8. Future-Reliance Deal: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Amazon’s Plea on Court Order to Maintain Status Quo
  9. Army of the Dead Release Date Set for May 21 on Netflix
  10. Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com