NDTV Gadgets360.com

Social Media Linked to Higher Risk of Depression in Teen Girls: Study

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Social Media Linked to Higher Risk of Depression in Teen Girls: Study

Teenage girls are twice as likely as boys to show depressive symptoms linked to social media use - mainly due to online harassment and disturbed sleep, as well as poor body image and lower self-esteem, researchers said on Friday.

In a study analysing data from nearly 11,000 young people in Britain, researchers found that 14-year-old girls were heavier users of social media, with two-fifths of them using it for more than three hours a day, compared with a fifth of boys.

The study also found that 12 percent of light social media users and 38 percent of heavy social media users (five-plus hours a day) showed signs of having more severe depression.

When the researchers looked at underlying processes that might be linked with social media use and depression, they found 40 percent of girls and 25 percent of boys had experience of online harassment or cyberbullying. Disrupted sleep was reported by 40 percent of girls compared with 28 percent of boys. Anxiety and poor sleep are both linked to depression.

Girls were also more affected when it came to social media use and concerns about body image, self-esteem and appearance, the researchers found, but here the gap with boys was smaller.

Yvonne Kelly, a professor at University College London's Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care who co-led the research, urged parents and policymakers to note its results.

“These findings are highly relevant to current policy development on guidelines for the safe use of social media and calls on industry to more tightly regulate hours of social media use for young people," she said in a statement.

She said families may also "want to reflect on when and where it's ok to be on social media" and consider restrictions on teenagers having mobile devices in their bedrooms.

The study, funded by the UK Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), was published online in the journal EClinicalMedicine on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Social Media, Britain, Depression
Survivors 'Furious' Netflix Film Apparently Used Footage From Real Train Crash
The End of Upgrades? Apple's iPhone Problem Goes Beyond China.
Pricee
Social Media Linked to Higher Risk of Depression in Teen Girls: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 Update With Fixes
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Full Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor Tipped
  4. Vodafone Idea Loses Over 6.5 Million Subscribers in November: COAI
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Netflix Film Said to Use Footage From Real Train Crash, Prompting Outrage
  7. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 Successor Could Be in the Works, MIUI 10 Code Hints
  9. Xiaomi Launches Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition With 45W Fast Charging Support
  10. China Moon Rover Leaves First Ever 'Footprint' on Far Side
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.