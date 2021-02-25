Technology News
loading

Social Media Intermediaries Must Appoint Grievance Officer as Government Issues Guidelines

Social media platforms on being asked by court or government will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous information.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 February 2021 15:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Social Media Intermediaries Must Appoint Grievance Officer as Government Issues Guidelines

Photo Credit: Money Sharma/ AFP

Concerns have been raised about abuse of social media platforms, said IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Highlights
  • Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer
  • The grievance officer shall register complaints in 24 hours
  • The grievance redressal official must be resident in India

The government on Thursday announced new rules to curb misuse of social media platforms, as it mandated firms to appoint grievance officer, disclose the first originator of the mischievous information and remove, within 24 hours, content depicting nudity or morphed pictures of women.

Concerns have been raised about rampant abuse of social media platforms and spread of fake news and the government is bringing in a "soft touch" regulation, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while announcing the new guidelines.

As per the new rules, social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours. The grievance redressal official must be resident in India, and monthly compliance reports will have to be filed by social media platforms.

Social media platforms on being asked by court or government will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous information.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social Media, Ravi Shankar Prasad
Bounce Bike Rental Startup to Launch Bounce-E Electric Scooter Soon
Zomato Revises Pay Structure for Its Delivery Partners Because of Fuel Prices

Related Stories

Social Media Intermediaries Must Appoint Grievance Officer as Government Issues Guidelines
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  3. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  4. Social Media Platforms Must Remove Posts With Nudity Within 24 Hours
  5. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  8. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  9. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
  10. FAU-G 5v5 Team Deathmatch Mode Coming Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Recorder Web App Allows for Real-Time Transcriptions for Pixel Audio Recordings on Desktop
  2. Zomato Revises Pay Structure for Its Delivery Partners Because of Fuel Prices
  3. Social Media Intermediaries Must Appoint Grievance Officer as Government Issues Guidelines
  4. Bounce Bike Rental Startup to Launch Bounce-E Electric Scooter Soon
  5. Google Wear OS Fix for ‘Hey Google’ Detection Issue in the Works: Report
  6. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Could Be Revamped With Increased Benefits From March 1: All the Details
  7. Vivo X60 Reportedly Spotted on BIS and Indonesia Telecom Certification Sites, Global Launch Expected Soon
  8. Xiaomi Expands Local Manufacturing for Smartphones, Smart TVs in India, Names 3 New Partners
  9. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report
  10. Nothing, Teenage Engineering Partnership Hints at Future Audio Products, Samsung’s Manu Sharma Hired as India Lead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com