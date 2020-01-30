Technology News
loading

Social Media Companies May Be Asked to Maintain Active Mobile Number Database of Their Users

The proposal is said to be aimed at tackling issues related to anonymity of users in the fast-growing social media space.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Social Media Companies May Be Asked to Maintain Active Mobile Number Database of Their Users

Changes are expected to increase the accountability of social media companies as well

Highlights
  • Amendments are likely to be made to the existing intermediary rules
  • Database will be for verification purpose
  • IT ministry has sent a draft of the revised rules to the law ministry

The Information Technology (IT) ministry has proposed that significant social media companies should maintain a database of active mobile numbers of all their users for verification purpose under a revised set of rules, according to a source.

The proposal -- aimed at tackling issues related to the anonymity of users in the fast-growing social media space -- has been mooted for the first time as part of the amendments likely to be made to the existing IT intermediary rules, the source said.

Social media companies with more than fifty lakh users in India will be categorised as significant social media intermediaries. These companies will also have to comply with stricter obligations, including traceability of users, under the revised rules, the source said.

The ministry has sent a draft of the revised rules to the law ministry for vetting. According to the source, the revised rules also seeks to draw a distinction between obligations and requirements of 'significant social media companies' as well as all other intermediaries and platforms.

Significant social media intermediaries should do verification and maintain a database of active mobile numbers of all their users, the source told PTI. By putting in such a requirement, the IT intermediary rules would also be in sync with provisions in the Personal Data Protection Bill.

The latter has a provision for verification of social media users, although on a voluntary basis. "If you look at issues like traceability or anonymity on social media platforms, the problem is that it is largely confined to significant social media players and not all kinds of intermediaries.

"So, it has been proposed that there will be some rules that will apply to all platforms and some extra obligations only for significant social media intermediaries," the source said.

Original draft of the IT rules did not mention about any requirement for maintaining active mobile numbers of all users by significant social media companies. The original draft said that intermediaries would be required to deploy technology-based automated tools for pro-actively identifying and removing or disabling public access to unlawful information or content while the proposed changes may now restrict the need for automated tools for detecting child sexual abuse material.

The changes proposed by the government in the IT Intermediary Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, are also expected to help increase the accountability of big social media companies in the backdrop of spread of fake news through such platforms. The original draft of proposed amendments to the rules was put in the public domain in December 2018 for comments from stakeholders. Later, there were multiple rounds of discussions within the IT ministry on revising the rules.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MeitY, Facebook, Twitter, Google, India
US Sees Record Year for Private Space Sector in 2020

Related Stories

Social Media Companies May Be Asked to Maintain Active Mobile Number Database of Their Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  3. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  4. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  6. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  8. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Poco X2 Confirmed to Pack Support for 27W Fast Charging
  10. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 Update With One UI 2 Starts Rolling Out in India
  2. Emoji 13.0 Unveiled, Coming in 2020 With More Gender-Inclusive Options, Transgender Flag, Bottle-Feeding Parents
  3. Social Media Companies May Be Asked to Maintain Active Mobile Number Database of Their Users
  4. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With More Than 2 Weeks of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. US Sees Record Year for Private Space Sector in 2020
  6. Russia Blocks Encrypted Email Service ProtonMail
  7. Poco X2 27W Fast Charging Support Confirmed, Claimed to Reach From 0 to 40 Percent in 25 Minutes
  8. Sun's Surface Seen in Remarkable New Detail in Fresh Images From Solar Telescope
  9. Moto G Stylus Said to Be the Name of Rumoured Motorola Phone With a Stylus Pen
  10. Two Defunct Satellites Narrowly Miss Collision, Averting Massive Debris Cloud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.