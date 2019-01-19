NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snap Fires Two Executives After Alleged Sexual Misconduct: Report

, 19 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snap Fires Two Executives After Alleged Sexual Misconduct: Report

One of the executives was Snap's head of global security and other was the head of human resources

Highlights

  • Snap has seen a string of high-profile departures over the past year
  • Snap's CFO Tim Stone had left the company earlier this week
  • Snap is yet to officially say anything on the firings

Snap has reportedly dismissed two of its senior executives in the recent weeks. According to a report, the social media firm found out after an investigation that one of the executives allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a contract worker. The other executive wasn't directly involved in the incident but had hired the person reportedly involved in sexual misconduct. According to another report, the third-party consulting firm, where the contract worker was employed, was paid a sizable amount of money by the Snap executive on the behalf of the company.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that an outside investigation found that Snap's head of global security, Francis Racioppi, fired the contractor after their relationship ended. The Journal attributed the news to unnamed people familiar with the matter. Racioppi and his superior, Jason Halbert, the head of human resources, were asked to leave the company following the investigation. Racioppi used to report to Halbert at Snap.

Cheddar is separately reporting that Racioppi had paid a six figure amount to the third-party consulting firm, where the contractor was employed, on the behalf of Snap.

The firings follow a series of high-profile executive departures from Snap. Finance chief Tim Stone left earlier this week after less than a year at the company. Stone was recruited in May of last years after a 20-year stint with Amazon, where he last served as the vice president of finance. In addition to Tim Stone, more than half a dozen of senior Snap employees have left in the past year, including Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, who was Snap's company's head of global strategic partnerships and chief strategy officer Imran Khan.

Los Angeles-based Snap Inc. had no comment on the Journal report. The two executives couldn't be reached for comment. The Journal quoted Racioppi denying wrongdoing.

Written with inputs from AP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mukesh Ambani Calls for Movement Against 'Data Colonisation'
Pricee
Snap Fires Two Executives After Alleged Sexual Misconduct: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  2. OnePlus Assured Upgrade Programme Awards Up to 70 Percent Buyback on OnePlus 6T
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  5. 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' to Light Up the Sky This Weekend
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  7. Zebronics Zeb-Peace Affordable Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  9. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.