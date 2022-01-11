Technology News
loading

Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO

Marlinspike, who will remain on Signal's board, said he is scouting for candidates for the permanent CEO position.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2022 10:01 IST
Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @moxie

Messaging app Signal's founder and Chief Executive Officer Moxie Marlinspike will step down

Highlights
  • Brian Acton founded Signal's rival messaging app WhatsApp in 2009
  • The company was bought by Meta Platforms in 2014
  • Signal has been endorsed by people including Jack Dorsey

Messaging app Signal's founder and Chief Executive Officer Moxie Marlinspike will step down and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton will become the interim CEO, Marlinspike said in a blog post on Monday.

"It's a new year, and I've decided it's a good time to replace myself as the CEO of Signal", he said. Marlinspike, who will remain on Signal's board, said he is scouting for candidates for the permanent CEO position.

Acton founded Signal's rival messaging app WhatsApp in 2009. The company was bought by Meta Platforms, then Facebook, in 2014. He left WhatsApp in 2017 due to differences around the use of customer data and targeted advertising, according to Signal's website.

In February 2018, he alongside Marlinspike, started the non-profit Signal Foundation, which currently oversees the app, by providing an initial funding of $50 million (roughly Rs. 370 crore).

Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform, has been endorsed by people including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Moxie Marlinspike, Signal, Brian Acton, WhatsApp
Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android

Related Stories

Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  2. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  3. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With 20 Hours of Battery Life Debut in India
  4. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  6. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO
  2. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  3. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  4. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  5. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  8. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com