Technology News
loading

SEBI to Use Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics to Curb Market Manipulation

According to SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi, catching malpractices in the market using standard tools that analyse only structured data of price and volume is increasingly becoming difficult.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 12:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SEBI to Use Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics to Curb Market Manipulation

SEBI is using social media to establish links between suspects in cases of insider trading

Highlights
  • SEBI is in the process of creating a data lake project
  • Social media increasingly being used by manipulators: SEBI chairman
  • SEBI will boost analysis and surveillance of social media, he said

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of creating a data lake project to augment its analytical capability and surveillance specifically aimed at social media, Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday.

"Social media platforms are increasingly being used by manipulators for market manipulation. Regulators worldwide are increasingly acknowledging that there is much more surveillance input that can be gained from such social media platforms," he said while speaking at the conference titled 'Changing Landscape of Securities Market.'

The event was organised in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) at Patalganga near Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Catching malpractices in the market using standard tools that analyse only structured data of price and volume is increasingly becoming difficult, said Tyagi.

"SEBI off-late has increased its surveillance and is using social media to establish links between suspects in cases of insider trading. Such links have become increasingly useful, especially when conventional ways of finding potential insider traders through shareholding pattern and KYC fail to work," he said.

"The regulator will boost analysis and surveillance of social media through tools such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. SEBI has already planned a data lake project to augment analytical capability with advanced tools such as pattern recognition, processing of structured and unstructured data," said Tyagi.

The methods and models for measuring, managing and pricing financial risk need regular review and update so that the risk management is robust.

"At the same time, regulators also need to strike a balance between conservative risk management and market development, as very high level of safety usually comes at the cost of liquidity in the markets," he said.

Hence, there is a need for continuous research and analysis in the area of risk management to forecast plausible screen scenarios and consequent risks to put in place appropriate risk management to protect the interest of stakeholders, he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SEBI, Ajay Tyagi
Google I/O 2020 Dates Announced: Get Ready to See Android 11, New Pixel Phone, and Developments on May 12
Redmi Go Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 4,299

Related Stories

SEBI to Use Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics to Curb Market Manipulation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing:: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  4. Google I/O 2020 Dates Revealed, Android 11 Unveil Expected
  5. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  6. Poco X2 Expected to Launch in February, Poco F2 Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  9. Realme X2 Pro to Get Wi-Fi Calling This Month, Other Realme Phones by End of Q1
  10. Vivo's iQoo Brand to Enter India With a 5G Flagship Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco to Launch New Phone in India Next Month, Poco F2 Separately Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A21 Tipped to Sport Macro Camera, Colour Options Leaked
  3. Broadcom Signs Deal to Supply Wireless Components to Apple
  4. Redmi Go Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 4,299
  5. SEBI to Use Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics to Curb Market Manipulation
  6. Google I/O 2020 Dates Announced: Get Ready to See Android 11, New Pixel Phone, and Developments on May 12
  7. Realme X2 Pro to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones
  8. Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
  9. India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  10. Make in India: Mobile and Component Manufacturing Said to Get Special Push in Budget
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.