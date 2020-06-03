Facebook and Saregama announced a global licensing deal Wednesday that brings the latter's collection of over 100,000 songs to the former's platforms. That means you can now add Saregama-owned music to your posts and stories on both Facebook and Instagram. Claiming to be India's oldest record label, Saregama's catalogue spans film songs, devotional music, ghazals, and Indi-pop across 25 languages, featuring the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, and R.D. Burman.

This is the second global deal for Saregama in three months, after signing one with Spotify. On Facebook, Saregama joins existing Indian partners T-Series, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music Company, all of which signed on in March last year. Initially, that was limited to Facebook but that changed in September after the launch of Instagram Music in India.

All of its music is now available for multiple social experiences across Facebook and Instagram — as stickers for videos and stories, with the option for live lyrics and 15-second customisable snippets, and even for your Facebook profile. Saregama's collection is already live, so you can explore it for yourself.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” Saregama India's managing director Vikram Mehra said. Facebook India's director and head of partnerships Manish Chopra added: “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content.”