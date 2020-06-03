Technology News
loading

Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles

Joins existing Indian partners in T-Series, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 June 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

A Saregama-licensed song on Instagram Stories

Highlights
  • Over 100,000 Saregama songs part of the collection
  • Lata, Rafi, Burman, Gulzar among available artists
  • Live lyrics, 15-second snippets allowed on Instagram

Facebook and Saregama announced a global licensing deal Wednesday that brings the latter's collection of over 100,000 songs to the former's platforms. That means you can now add Saregama-owned music to your posts and stories on both Facebook and Instagram. Claiming to be India's oldest record label, Saregama's catalogue spans film songs, devotional music, ghazals, and Indi-pop across 25 languages, featuring the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, and R.D. Burman.

This is the second global deal for Saregama in three months, after signing one with Spotify. On Facebook, Saregama joins existing Indian partners T-Series, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music Company, all of which signed on in March last year. Initially, that was limited to Facebook but that changed in September after the launch of Instagram Music in India.

All of its music is now available for multiple social experiences across Facebook and Instagram — as stickers for videos and stories, with the option for live lyrics and 15-second customisable snippets, and even for your Facebook profile. Saregama's collection is already live, so you can explore it for yourself.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” Saregama India's managing director Vikram Mehra said. Facebook India's director and head of partnerships Manish Chopra added: “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Saregama, Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, Facebook profile, Music
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims
Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points

Related Stories

Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  7. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  8. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  9. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  10. OnePlus Z Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
  2. Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch
  3. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  4. Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles
  5. Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims
  6. iOS 14 Will Support All iPhone Models That Run iOS 13, Including iPhone 6s Series: Report
  7. Facebook Takes Down White Nationalist and Fake Antifa Accounts
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Twitter Names Ex Google CFO Pichette as Chair, Kordestani to Stay On
  10. Google’s New Android TV Dongle Revealed in New Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com