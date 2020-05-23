Technology News
Samsung India Partners With Facebook to Take Its Offline Retailers Online

Samsung and Facebook have already trained hundreds of retailers.

By ANI | Updated: 23 May 2020 14:10 IST
Samsung India Partners With Facebook to Take Its Offline Retailers Online

The training helps Samsung’s offline retailers make their business known locally

Highlights
  • Samsung is working with Facebook to train its offline retailers
  • The retailers will learn how to use social platforms
  • These learnings will help retailers in setting up digital presence

Samsung India has joined hands with social media giant Facebook to train offline retailers to go digital on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. The two companies have already trained more than 800 offline retailers and more training sessions are lined up in the coming weeks.

"The presence of local Samsung retailers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice," Samsung said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The training helps Samsung's offline retailers make their business known locally and set up their business pages and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"With the changing environment around COVID-19, people are spending more time on digital platforms including the Facebook family of apps. This has led brands to alter go-to-market models by adapting to changes in the value chain, rapidly digitising key journeys," Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Technology, Telecom, Automotive, and New Business at Facebook India, said in a statement.

Further reading: Samusng India, Samsung, Facebook, Online Business
