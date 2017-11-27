Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Russia to Check Twitter Compliance With Data Law

 
27 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Russia to Check Twitter Compliance With Data Law

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it would check next year if Twitter has complied with the law requiring all companies to store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian soil.

"We can certainly say that we will check them until the end of 2018 to make sure they delivered on their promises," Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov told website RT.

Zharov referred to a letter from Twitter management saying the company planned to localise the data of the Russian citizens by mid-2018.

Last year Russia blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia's data law.

Roskomnadzor also said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites.

Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia, Social, Twitter
Black Friday Smartphone Sales Dominance Adobe Gartner Reports
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Russia to Check Twitter Compliance With Data Law
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Go Noise
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Amazon Bags Streaming Rights to 2.0, Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar
  3. Oppo F5 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India
  4. OnePlus 5 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo With Its First Open Beta Build
  5. Gionee Launches 6 New FullView Phones, Gionee S11 Coming to India Soon
  6. Oppo F5 Youth and Oppo A79 Launched With 18:9 Displays
  7. Apple Files Patent for Foldable iPhone
  8. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaks, Black Friday Deals, and More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Xiaomi India Teases 'Desh ka Smartphone' Will Have a Great Battery Life
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.