Technology News
loading

Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate

Michael Seibel is also the CEO of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2020 19:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate

Michael Seibel is already an investor in Reddit

Highlights
  • Reddit named Michael Seibel as a member of its board
  • This comes days after co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned
  • Ohanian's resignation came in the wake George Floyd;s death

Social network company Reddit on Wednesday named venture capital investor Michael Seibel to its board, days after co-founder and former director Alexis Ohanian resigned and called for the company to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian's resignation came as the death of George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate of diversity in America's corporate boardrooms and content moderation practices on social media.

Responding to Ohanian's request, Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman said on Friday "the unacceptable gap" between Reddit's content policy and values has reduced the company's effectiveness in combating hate and racism, and slowed down its response to problems.

"This current policy lists only what you cannot do, articulates none of the values behind the rules, and does not explicitly take a stance on hate or racism."

Huffman also said Reddit should have moved sooner to restrict access to r/The_Donald, a major forum for supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump that Reddit 'quarantined' last year citing threats of violence against police and public officials.

Seibel is also the CEO of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of startups, whose notable early investments include Airbnb, DoorDash, Dropbox, and Reddit itself in 2005.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Michael Seibel, Reddit, Content Policy
Facebook, Twitter, Google to Report Monthly on Fake News Fight, EU Says
Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  2. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  3. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  4. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) to Launch on June 12
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
  7. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  8. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  10. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate
  2. Facebook, Twitter, Google to Report Monthly on Fake News Fight, EU Says
  3. Panasonic Mirrorless Cameras Can Now Work as Webcams
  4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i Notebooks Launched in India
  5. Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Linksys Velop MX5300 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Launched in India
  7. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones With 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel Series Saw More Shipments Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 17 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com