Technology News
loading

Rahul Gandhi Writes to Twitter CEO, Says His Follower Count Suppressed Due to 'Government Pressure'

Twitter in response said the company has a zero-tolerance approach to manipulation and spam.

By ANI | Updated: 27 January 2022 12:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Writes to Twitter CEO, Says His Follower Count Suppressed Due to 'Government Pressure'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Rahul Gandhi's account was suspended for almost a week from August 6 to August 14

Highlights
  • Twitter said the company has a zero-tolerance approach to manipulation
  • Rahul Gand cited his following has frozen ever since August 2021
  • He was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter alleging that the micro-blogging site is working under pressure from the Centre and the growth in his Twitter followers has been suppressed.

However, refuting the allegation of Congress MP, Twitter's spokesperson said that the company has a zero-tolerance approach to manipulation and spam.

In a letter addressed to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, dated December 27, the Wayanad MP said, "I believe Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India."

Citing that his following has virtually frozen ever since August 2021, when his account was briefly locked, the Congress leader shared that earlier, he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which even went up to 6.5 lakh in certain months.

He had also sent an analysis of data from his Twitter account showing that the number of followers, which currently stands at 19.6 million, had barely increased for several months following an eight-day suspension in August last year.

Terming the drop in the number of his followers "not so coincidental", he said and listed a series of events that he believed led to the drop including his video, where he promised farmers that the three infamous farm laws will be repealed, being viral.

Rahul Gandhi's account was suspended for almost a week from August 6 to August 14 following his tweet in which he had allegedly revealed a photograph of the family members of a minor girl who was raped in New Delhi.

Twitter's spokesperson response to Congress MP's allegations said, "Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam."

"We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate," Twitter added.

Their statement further read: "We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice a minor difference, in certain cases number could be higher."

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Parag Agrawal, Rahul Gandhi
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Set for February 9, Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Expected
iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3 Released With Fix for Safari Security Flaw; iCloud Sync Fix Reportedly Also Released

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi Writes to Twitter CEO, Says His Follower Count Suppressed Due to 'Government Pressure'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  6. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  10. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Bluetooth SIG Certification Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi Smart Band Pro India Launch Date Set for February 9, Alongside Redmi Note 11S
  3. PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass
  4. Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to be Conferred With Padma Bhushan
  5. SpaceX Rocket Junk on Course to Hit the Moon, Astronomers Predict
  6. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series With 3-in-1 Filtration System Goes Official
  7. Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika Is Now The Fame Game, Out February 25 on Netflix
  8. Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Tesla's Cybertruck Delayed to 2023, Announces CEO Elon Musk
  10. Tesla Forecasts Over 50 Percent Growth in EV Deliveries in 2022, Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.