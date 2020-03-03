Technology News
loading

PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day

PM Modi tweeted that the initiative will help women "ignite motivation in millions."

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 March 2020 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday

Highlights
  • PM Modi's tweet puts a stop to all speculation
  • The Prime Minister has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter
  • In September 2019, Modi was the third-most followed world leader

Ending speculation over his tweet that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will be handing over his accounts on such platforms to women who inspire.

"This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," PM Modi tweeted.

 

PM Modi's tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

While some wondered whether his quitting had anything to do with the menace of fake news others guessed that India might launch China-type indigenous social media platforms.

In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times.

The Prime Minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the micro-blogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Womens Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi
Global Smartphone Sales Fell Marginally in Q4 and Full Year 2019: Gartner

Related Stories

PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  4. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  5. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  6. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements
  2. Huawei Search Engine Being Tested in the UAE as Replacement for Google Search: Reports
  3. PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day
  4. Global Smartphone Sales Fell Marginally in Q4 and Full Year 2019: Gartner
  5. DoT Said to Write Fresh Letters to Telcos Questioning Them on AGR Dues Discrepancy
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 3, 2020, Explained: From Coronavirus to Nirbhaya Case
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Secure Their Chat Backups With Passwords
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update with Death Replay, Hardcore Mode, Amusement Park Mode Released
  9. Hacker Breaks Into CCTV Cameras and Computers of Gurugram-Based Scammers, Catches Them Red-Handed: Report
  10. Sennheiser CX350BT, CX150BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.