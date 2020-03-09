Technology News
loading

PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts to Mark Women's Day

Their posts attracted thousands of likes and drew many positive responses across the platforms.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 March 2020 10:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts to Mark Women's Day

Photo Credit: Sanjay Kanojia/ AFP

Highlights
  • PM Modi gave women control of his social media accounts on Sunday
  • It was done to mark International Women's Day
  • A disability activist and a water campaigner were among those women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave prominent women control of his social media accounts on Sunday to mark International Women's Day in a move critics dismissed as a publicity stunt. A disability activist and a water campaigner were among the women who tweeted from PM Modi's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts where he has tens of millions of followers. Their posts attracted thousands of likes and drew many positive responses across the platforms.

But some rights activists said Modi's government should instead focus on reducing high levels of sexual violence and economic disadvantages faced by women in the largely conservative and patriarchal society.

"It is an attention-seeking move because you can't answer what is happening in the country," Shabnam Hashmi told the Press Trust of India.

"Women have become much worse off than what they were six years ago (when Modi came to power)."

Modi -- one of the world's most-followed politicians on social media -- said last Monday he was thinking of going offline before revealing his plan to "give away" his accounts to inspirational women.

"This will help them ignite motivation in millions," he tweeted, calling for people to share stories with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

But young climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, who was tagged in a tweet from a government account, replied she did not want to be celebrated.

"Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don't celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice," she said Friday.

Violence against women in India has been in the spotlight since the brutal gang-rape and murder of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012.

Nearly 34,000 rapes were reported in 2018, according to official data, with activists claiming the figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, International Women's Day
Uber, Delivery Services to Compensate Drivers Diagnosed With Coronavirus
Top Tesla Investor Says Tesla Is 'Better Run' After Leadership Shuffle: Report

Related Stories

PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts to Mark Women's Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  2. Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?
  3. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  4. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 Said to Launch With 48-Megapixel Camera on March 16
  6. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  7. BSNL, Jio Implement Coronavirus Awareness Message as Default Caller Tune
  8. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27: All You Need to Know
  2. Onward Rocks to $68 Million Box Office Opening Amid Coronavirus Concerns
  3. Top Tesla Investor Says Tesla Is 'Better Run' After Leadership Shuffle: Report
  4. PM Modi Hands Over Social Media Accounts to Mark Women's Day
  5. Uber, Delivery Services to Compensate Drivers Diagnosed With Coronavirus
  6. ISS Astronauts Grow Earth-Like Fresh Lettuce in Space
  7. Google Pixel 4 Gets 'Require Eyes to Be Open' Face Unlock Setting, Doesn't Work Yet
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Survives Durability Test in New Video
  9. Apple Launches iPad Air (2019) Service Program to Fix ‘Blank Screen’ Issue
  10. Twitter Closes Seattle Office Over Coronavirus Fears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.