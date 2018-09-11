NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pinterest Now Has 250 Million Monthly Users

, 11 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pinterest Now Has 250 Million Monthly Users

Visual search giant Pinterest has revealed that it is being used by 250 million people each month as it quietly continues to grow and other social networks slightly falter.

"At a time when the Internet can feel increasingly negative and politicised, we think it's remarkable that a quarter of a billion people are choosing to spend their time on Pinterest, a place that helps them feel positive and optimistic about the future," the company wrote in a blog post late on Monday.

Over half of the users on the platform and 80 percent of new signups are from outside the US.

"There are now more than 175 billion Pins to explore on Pinterest - up 75 percent since early last year. People have been saving all kinds of different ideas here, like products they love (+115 percent), style ideas (+38 percent), art (+50 percent) and DIY projects to try (+35 percent)," the company added.

The visual search major has secured more than $1 billion in venture capital funding, most recently raising $150 million at a $12.3 billion(roughly Rs. 90,000 crores) valuation, according to TechCrunch.

Pinterest is reportedly looking at a mid-2019 Initial Public Offering (IPO) and expects to reach $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,200 crores) in annual revenue for the first time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pinterest
Twitter Expands Premium Video Content in Asia Pacific
NASA Explains Hazards of Manned Mission to Mars
Billion Capture Plus
Pinterest Now Has 250 Million Monthly Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Aadhaar Software Hacked, Gives Database Access at Just Rs 2,500: Report
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  4. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Beats Galaxy S9+ in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  6. Oppo A7X With Waterdrop Notch, 128GB Storage Launched
  7. Vivo V11 Pro Review
  8. OnePlus 6T Confirmed to Have In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  9. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.