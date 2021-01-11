Technology News
loading

Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly

Many famous voices in tech including Elon Musk and Edward Snowden have given the same advice.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 11 January 2021 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly

The Paytm founder tweeted in support of Signal on Monday

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new policy has got people concerned about privacy
  • Tesla founder Elon Musk recommended people use Signal
  • Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also recommended Signal

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has joined the list of leaders urging people to move away from WhatsApp. Tesla founder Elon Musk set the trend on Friday when he simply tweeted 'Use Signal' but Sharma has posted a more detailed tweet, where he accused WhatsApp and Facebook of abusing monopoly and taking their users' privacy for granted. In his tweet, Sharma said that "we should move on to Signal now".

Signal has been a big gainer since users raised concerns about WhatsApp's impending changes to its privacy policy and many WhatsApp groups are full of discussions about alternatives like Telegram and Signal. At the same time though, WhatsApp has pointed out that the changes are only to address business accounts, and that user data remains as secure as before.

It is worth noting that Sharma's Paytm is a competitor to WhatsApp, which recently received permission to restart its UPI payments rollout. But he's far from alone in this sentiment, and in fact, Hike CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal tweeted that there would never be an "Indian messenger" because the network effects of international apps are too strong. And apart from Elon Musk, noted whistleblower Edward Snowden also recommended people switch to Signal.

The movement away from WhatsApp, which reflects the growing discontent with big tech, has not slowed, and the Signal app in fact became the top messaging app in many countries over the weekend. 

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm, WhatsApp, Signal
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to Launch in April 2021: Report

Related Stories

Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Review
  2. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  3. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  4. Switching to Signal? 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  5. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  6. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
  7. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now' Amid WhatsApp Row
  8. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  9. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  10. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) With Up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  2. Vivo Y51A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch
  4. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly
  5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to Launch in April 2021: Report
  6. Why You Should Be Aware of Instagram Phishing Scams of the Kind That Hit Bollywood Actor Esha Deol
  7. Hike Sticker Chat App to Shut Down This Month, 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal Says
  8. LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021
  9. HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly Max Laptops, HP Elite Folio Tablet, and HP Elite Wireless Earbuds Launched at CES 2021
  10. OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com