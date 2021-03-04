Technology News
loading

Parler Sues Amazon Again, Alleging Effort to 'Destroy' App Following US Capitol Violence

Parler went dark when Amazon suspended its Web-hosting services following the Capitol attack in January.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 March 2021 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Parler Sues Amazon Again, Alleging Effort to 'Destroy' App Following US Capitol Violence

A screengrab of Parler.com website and Parler CEO John Matze's message on January 16, 2021

Highlights
  • Parler's new lawsuit accused Amazon of a slew of contractual violations
  • An Amazon spokesman said the new claims have no merit
  • Parler said there was lack of evidence it helped incite the Capitol riot

Parler, a social media app popular among right-wing groups, filed a new lawsuit accusing Amazon of trying to destroy its business following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit seeking a variety of damages, including triple damages for anticompetitive conduct, was filed in Washington state court on Tuesday, two weeks after Parler returned online following a monthlong absence.

Parler went dark when Amazon suspended its Web-hosting services following the Capitol attack, saying Parler had failed to effectively moderate violent content on its website.

The new lawsuit came as Parler voluntarily dismissed a federal lawsuit against Amazon over that suspension on Tuesday, the deadline to file an amended complaint.

Parler's new lawsuit accused Amazon of a slew of contractual violations, and like the original case said Amazon shut it down to benefit a new client, Twitter.

The app said it was worth $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300 crores) and about to seek funding when Seattle-based Amazon pulled the plug, costing it tens of millions of users and hundreds of millions of dollars of annual advertisement revenue.

"When companies are this big, it's easy to be a bully," Parler said, calling itself "a victim of Amazon's efforts to destroy an up-and-coming technology company through deceptive, defamatory, anticompetitive, and bad faith conduct."

An Amazon spokesman said the new claims have no merit, and that it "provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum."

Parler has said there was a lack of evidence it helped incite the Capitol riot, but the judge in the federal case on January 21 refused to order Amazon to resume services.

The relaunch effectively mooted Parler's claim that Amazon put it out of business.

Parler has said its new platform was built on "sustainable, independent technology."

SkySilk, a Los Angeles-based company, said it was providing private cloud infrastructure.

Google also removed the Parler app from its Play Store and Apple removed it from its App Store.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Parler, Amazon, John Matze
Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok-Style Feed for Funny Video Clips

Related Stories

Parler Sues Amazon Again, Alleging Effort to 'Destroy' App Following US Capitol Violence
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Voice Calling Finally Comes to Desktop via Windows, Mac Apps
  3. Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor, 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Be Developing Clubhouse-Like App for China Amid Copycat Rush
  5. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak
  9. OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers
  10. Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com