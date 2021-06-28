Technology News
loading

Onida Was Trending on Twitter as People Got Nostalgic for Its TV Ads From the 90s

The tweet about Onida went viral with the photograph reminding everyone of the time they sat with their families and watched television

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 June 2021 10:41 IST
Onida Was Trending on Twitter as People Got Nostalgic for Its TV Ads From the 90s

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

The Onida devil was one of the most recognisable icons on Indian television

Highlights
  • A tweet about being scared of the Onida devil triggered a trend
  • Many users on Twitter agreed that they were scared by the Onida ads
  • Others talked about how their parents ended up buying Onida TVs

Onida was trending on Twitter this weekend but it wasn't because the brand made any announcement. It was a trip down memory lane for 90s kids, after one user triggered a storm of nostalgia by sharing Onida's famous 'devil' ad on the social network. Although the world has moved on to binge-watching series on Netflix and Amazon Prime, TV time was often family time in the 90s and so we still reminisce not just about the shows but also the ads we saw back then. And one advertisement that almost every 90s kid can recall is the Onida TV commercial, featuring a ‘devil'.

On Sunday, a Twitter user, @srivstawa, shared a photograph of Indian actor Ashish Chaudhary, who once featured in the Onida commercial as the devil. In this picture, the devil has long green-coloured nails, is bald and has horns on his head.

"This belongs to a TV commercial from early 90's. I was scared of him. Any guesses?” Rishab asked — and he tapped into a rich vein of nostalgia on Twitter.

The tweet went viral, for the photograph reminded everyone of the time they sat in their bedrooms and drawing rooms with their families and watched TV.

Twitter users shared their memories from the time the ad aired on TV. Some pointed out that much before Ashish, it was David Whitbread, who featured as the Onida mascot, a devil. “David Whitbread was the original "Devil" in Onida Ads," recalled a Twitter user, @Kashif_DXB_KNN.

Another user, too, reminded users that actor Ashish came much later and "David Whitbread was original Devil of early 90s."

Twitter user @sunita1712 shared this video of the first ad and said: "It was as scary as hell."

And then some people recalled how they or their parents bought the Onida TV.

"Very fond memories with Onida tv. My brother was adamant to watch the India Pakistan match in stadium in Chennai but we didn't have tickets and he was just kicking all the things and throwing tantrums," wrote @uniqneel. "My uncle went to viveks and immediately bought tv for him to watch match.

Here are some more reactions:

These users shared pictures of Onida TV sets they were still using.

Are you a 90s kid? What are your fond memories from the time you spent with your family and watched TV? Let us know if you, too, were scared of the Onida devil.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Onida, Television
US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal
Binance UK Operations Banned in Britain’s Latest Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Related Stories

Onida Was Trending on Twitter as People Got Nostalgic for Its TV Ads From the 90s
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  3. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  4. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 First Sale Starts at 12pm via Amazon, Samsung Website
  9. Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble Ahead of Ohio Rally
  10. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 to Go on First Sale Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  2. Tesla to 'Recall' Over 285,000 Cars in China Due to Faulty Software
  3. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Donald Trump Joins Video Platform Rumble After Facing Bans Following US Capitol Attack
  5. Binance UK Operations Banned in Britain’s Latest Cryptocurrency Crackdown
  6. Onida Was Trending on Twitter as People Got Nostalgic for Its TV Ads From the 90s
  7. US E-Commerce Giants Are ‘Arrogant’, Flouting Our Laws: Piyush Goyal
  8. Twitter's Interim Resident Grievance Officer for India Said to Step Down Days After Appointment
  9. Mi 11 Lite First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com; Mi TV Webcam Available as Well
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leaked Renders Suggest Specifications, Body Composition Monitoring Feature Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com