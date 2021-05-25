Technology News
loading

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture

Carl Pei said that the hackers were able to inject the false tweet after hacking his IFTTT account.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2021 16:36 IST
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Carl Pei

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is currently busy building Nothing as his new venture

Highlights
  • OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said his Twitter account was compromised
  • Hackers falsely announced his venture into cryptocurrency space
  • Pei urged his followers to not send any Ether to any crypto accounts

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei on Tuesday said that his Twitter account was compromised. The hackers gaining access to Pei's Twitter fraudulently announced his venture into cryptocurrency space and were asking to send Ether in exchange for a new cryptocurrency called Nothing Coin. The Swedish entrepreneur urged his followers to not send any Ether or personal information to cryptocurrency accounts that are claiming to be of his newly established startup Nothing. Pei gained popularity for co-founding smartphone company OnePlus along with Pete Lau in 2013. He, however, exited the company last year to build Nothing.

Pei said in a tweet that the hackers were able to inject the tweet asking for Ether after hacking his IFTTT account. He asked his followers to not send Ether or any of their personal information to cryptocurrency accounts claiming to be of Nothing.

“I've deleted all 3rd apps connecting to my Twitter,” Pei said. He also provided a screenshot showing the false tweet.

 

The tweet providing clarification was also shared by Nothing India chief and former Samsung India executive Manu Sharma on Twitter to let people not fall into the trap and send any details to the hackers.

Some of Pei's followers considered the tweet falsely informing about the cryptocurrency plans as legit initially. However, Pei managed to bring out his clarification in just over an hour after the tweet was posted.

Pei is currently busy building Nothing from scratch. The startup recently announced Ear 1 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds as its first product that will debut next month.

In October last year, Pei left OnePlus to bring Nothing as his new venture. The startup acquired Essential — the smartphone company established by Android co-founder Andy Rubin. It also partnered with Stockholm-based design firm Teenage Engineering in February to start developing its products for the market.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Carl Pei, Nothing, Ether, Cryptocurrency, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases

Related Stories

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  8. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  2. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  3. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  4. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
  5. Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More
  6. Friends: The Reunion Out May 27 at 12:32pm On Zee5 in India
  7. PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube
  8. $STOPELON: Investors Accuse Musk Of 'Manipulating' Crypto Market, Form New Meme Currency
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New
  10. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com