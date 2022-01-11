Technology News
Twitter User Wanted CEOs to Change Their Last Names to Company Names, Michael Dell Reacts

Michael Dell's tweet has got some very interesting reactions from social media users.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 January 2022 17:05 IST
Twitter User Wanted CEOs to Change Their Last Names to Company Names, Michael Dell Reacts

Michael Dell is the chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies

  • Michael Dell famously founded the company with $1,000 (roughly Rs 74,000)
  • It was in 1984 when he was just 19
  • He became the youngest CEO ever to earn a ranking on the Fortune 500 list

Michael Dell, the man who founded the world's third-largest PC maker, was in a mood to entertain Twitter users on Tuesday. Reacting to a post, which suggested that every billionaire CEO should be required to change their surname to accommodate their company name, he shared a funny GIF to imply that he has already done that. 

A Twitter user wanted all CEOs to change their surnames to their company name. For instance, he said Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, should change his name to Tim Apple; Jack Dorsey to Jack Block (to endorse his company Square now called Block); Mark Zuckerberg to Mark Facebook; and Jeff Bezos to Jeff Amazon.

Michael Dell's GIF showed Jon Stewart, the American comedian and TV host, clapping his hands in excitement. 

His tweet has got some very interesting reactions from Twitter users.

A user said Dell's timing was a great response.

Michael Dell is the chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. He famously founded the company with $1,000 (roughly Rs 74,000) in 1984 at the age of 19. [https://corporate.delltechnologies.com/en-in/about-us/leadership/michael-dell.htm]. He became the youngest CEO ever to earn a ranking on the Fortune 500 in 1992. Dell Technologies bills itself as an innovator and technology leader providing the essential infrastructure for organisations to build their digital future.

Twitter users also gave some interesting suggestions on the post. A number of people appeared to want Mark Zuckerberg to change his name to reflect the new name of his company “Meta”.

Another person wanted billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to do the same with his name. The user said Musk should now onwards call himself “Elon Tesla SpaceX Boring Company Neuralink”.

What do you think?

Further reading: Michael Dell, Twitter, Dell
