Technology News
loading

Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban

Nigeria’s new regulations will include conditions for continued operation.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2021 12:29 IST
Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban

Nigeria's government last week said it had suspended Twitter's activities

Highlights
  • The move comes amidst a broader crackdown on freedom of expression
  • Buhari is a former military ruler
  • Mohammed did not give a deadline for registration and licensing

Social media firms wanting to operate in Nigeria must register a local entity and be licensed, the country's information minister said on Wednesday, the government's latest move since it banned Twitter last week.

"We are insisting that for you to operate in Nigeria you must first be a Nigerian company and be licensed by the broadcasting commission," said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's information minister, of social media companies.

The new regulations will include conditions for continued operation, Mohammed said, without elaborating. The move comes amidst what critics say is a broader crackdown on freedom of expression in Africa's most populous country that has drawn comparisons to Nigeria's decades of military rule in the 20th century.

Nigeria's government last week said it had suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish secessionists. Nigerian telecoms firms have since blocked access to Twitter.

Buhari is a former military ruler.

Mohammed did not give a deadline for registration and licensing, but said some firms were given notice, without naming the affected companies. He did not respond to calls and a message seeking details.

"Twitter has consistently made its platform available to those who are threatening Nigeria's corporate existence," said Mohammed, naming a separatist leader and anti-police brutality protesters.

The minister said Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp had not been suspended, but did not say whether they would need to register and get a licence.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram
Amazon’s Use of Data Faces Investigation From British Watchdog: Report
Poco Community Launched in India Almost a Year After Mi Community App Was Banned by Government

Related Stories

Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch It
  2. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  4. Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  9. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  10. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Illegal Drugs Trade Goes Digital Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe Drug Agency Says
  2. Poco Community Launched in India Almost a Year After Mi Community App Was Banned by Government
  3. Facebook's Upcoming Smartwatch Could Feature Two Cameras, Heart Rate Monitor: Report
  4. Social Media Firms Must Get Local Licence, Nigeria Demands Following Twitter Ban
  5. Realme Tablet Teased by CMO, Asks Fans What Name They Would Prefer — Realme Pad or Realme Tab
  6. Amazon’s Use of Data Faces Investigation From British Watchdog: Report
  7. Cryptocurrency-Related Money Laundering Ring Busted by China, Over 1,100 Arrested
  8. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch the First 'Ring of Fire' This Year
  9. TikTok, WeChat, More Apps Faces New Review as US President Joe Biden Drops Donald Trump’s Ban Attempt
  10. Loki Is My Big Love Letter to Sci-Fi, Director Kate Herron Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com