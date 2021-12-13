Technology News
loading

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers

The tweet also claimed that India has officially bought BTC 500 and is distributing them among its residents.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 December 2021 10:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers

PM Modi's accounts are not alone in being targeted by hackers for pushing Bitcoin,

Highlights
  • The account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated
  • India has taken a tough stand on cryptocurrencies
  • Modi has been vocal in highlighting the risks associated with crypto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," it said.

The tweet, after PM Modi's personal handle was hacked in the small hours, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up.

The future has come today, it said.

Many users immediately pointed out that the account seems to have been hacked. Some like Youth Congress president Srinivas B V took a jibe as he tweeted while posting the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet, "Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?"

This is not the first time that a Twitter handle associated with the prime minister has been compromised.

In September 2020, the handle of his personal website was hacked and even then tweets promoting Bitcoin, seen to be linked to a scam, were posted from @narendramodi_in.

PM Modi's accounts are not alone in being targeted by hackers for pushing Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, as handles of several noted public personalities, including Barack Obama and Bill Gates besides those from other fields like entertainment, have been targeted in the past. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 39.65 lakh as of 10am IST on December 13.

India, it may be noted, has taken a tough stand on cryptocurrencies.

PM Modi has been vocal in highlighting the risks associated with crypto, including at the recent democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, and in his internal meetings with government officials

 The government has expressed concern that cryptocurrencies may be used for luring investors with misleading claims and for funding terror activities and money laundering. It is likely to bring a law to deal with the issue.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Twitter, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  3. Nearly 400 Indian Originals Were Released in 2021. Here Are All of Them
  4. Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4 to Include New Product Announcements
  5. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) First Impressions: Old is New Again
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Lava Agni 5G Review: Will It Set the Market on Fire?
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin Completes Third Crewed Space Flight, Daughter of First American Astronaut Alan Shepard on Board
  2. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent Starting December 14: All You Need to Know
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
  5. Sony's Gaming Division to Buy 'God of War' Maker Valkyrie Entertainment
  6. US Said to Consider Banning Key Exports to Chinese Chipmaker SMIC
  7. Gaming While Driving: Tesla Allows it, Mercedes Announces Recall
  8. Brazil Health Ministry Website Hit by Hackers, COVID-19 Vaccination Data Targeted
  9. Nintendo Console Creator Masayuki Uemura Dies at 78
  10. Consumer Electronics Show 2022 Being Held In-Person Despite Omicron Fears Attracts 15,000 Sign-Ups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com