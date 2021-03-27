Technology News
Facebook Says Services Restricted in Bangladesh Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit

Facebook said that it is working to restore full access as soon as possible.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 March 2021 14:58 IST
Highlights
  • Protesters are opposing Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh government previously used Internet shutdowns to curb protests
  • Modi is due to hold formal talks with Sheikh Hasina on Saturday

Social network Facebook and its messaging app have been down in Bangladesh since Friday, the US tech giant said on Saturday, as protesters oppose Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two day visit to the country.

Four people were killed on Friday after police opened fire after protesters allegedly attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong during a demonstration against Modi's visit.

"We're aware that our services have been restricted in Bangladesh," Facebook said in a statement. "We're working to understand more and hope to have full access restored as soon as possible."

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not comment if it had blocked Facebook and its messenger, but it has previously used internet shutdowns as a tool to curb the spread of protests.

Facebook also said it had serious concerns about the manner in which it was being restricted in Bangladesh at a time when effective communication was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Local hardline group Hefazat-e-Islam, meaning protection of Islam, has called for a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest the Chittagong killings. Hefazat and its supporters accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India.

Modi landed in Dhaka on Friday for a two-day visit, his first international trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation's independence.

He is due to hold formal talks with Hasina on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Narendra Modi
